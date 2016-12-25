Eventers Around the World Share Their Christmas & New Year’s Wishes

What are top international eventers hoping to find beneath this Christmas trees this morning? And what are their wishes for the upcoming year? We asked!

New Zealand’s Clarke Johnstone

What are you wishing for this Christmas as a present?

I am wishing for (and getting) a puppy!

What do you wish for the 2017 season?

I really want to try and win my first four-star, and also want to jump in the Olympic Cup at the Farmlands New Zealand Horse of the Year Show in March, which is a fantastic event held at Hastings Show Ground in New Zealand.

Australia’s Chris Burton

What are you wishing for this Christmas as a present?

We have already enjoyed some down time in Australia with our families at the start of December, and I just want to have a great time with friends and family over the festive break.

What do you wish for the 2017 season?

I would love to win the Rolex Grand Slam of Eventing — Rolex, Badminton and Burghley — but we all know this is no mean feat!

Who would you like to send Christmas thanks to?

Sponsors Schockemoehle Sports and Baileys Horse Feeds.

Great Britain’s David Doel

What are you wishing for this Christmas as a present?

A really exciting one … a new trundle wheel for measuring the cross country courses with! Although we’re starting to see lots of technology for your phone, I still don’t think you can beat using a wheel to be precise.

What do you wish for the 2017 season?

A Nations Cup appearance or two; it’s been awhile since I did one and I just seem to keep missing out on them through injury, etc. So that would be nice!

Who would you like to send Christmas thanks to?

Sponsor Kate Negus bridlework.

Ireland’s Camilla Speirs

What are you wishing for this Christmas as a present?

I have been borrowing an ‘Equine vibration therapy platform’ for a few weeks from Vitafloor, and judging by the results I’ve seen so far it’s definitely on my list from Santa!

What do you wish for the 2017 season?

I hope to continue to reach the competitive goals which I’ve set for the horses and myself, and that all my horses remain sound, healthy and happy!

Great Britain’s Louisa Milne Home

What are you wishing for this Christmas as a present?

I would love another pair of thermal boots as mine are nearly worn out; they are definitely a much needed item when trying to keep the horses fit over winter, in Scotland. My dream present would be a luxury round-the-world trip, stopping off at lots of sunny destinations.

What do you wish for the 2017 season?

I am really looking forward to the start of the 2017 season; my aim is to compete at Badminton and Burghley with King Eider (editor’s note: the pair placed tenth at Scotland’s Hopetoun International in the three-star CIC last year) and I have high hopes for some of my promising young horses.

Who would you like to send Christmas thanks to?

Sponsor Robinson Animal Healthcare.

Great Britain’s Abi Boulton

What are you wishing for this Christmas as a present?

I would love to get a new tweed jacket for next season, as my current one I have worn since I was 15 and let’s just say the sleeves end nearer my elbows than my wrists!

What do you wish for the 2017 season?

I am very lucky to have two new young horses to add to the team for next year, which I am very excited about. I am always looking to build our team of horses, sponsors and owners, so I can keep my dream my reality — so it would be amazing if this could grow!

Who would you like to send Christmas thanks to?

Sponsor Hiho Silver.

Australia’s Sam Griffiths

What are you wishing for this Christmas as a present?

If money were no object I would like to take my family from the UK and Australia to fly to a tropical destination and be looked after by some Michelin starred chefs.

What do you wish for the 2017 season?

I really want to go well at Badminton, that’s my main priority.

Great Britain’s Francis Whittington

What are you wishing for this Christmas as a present?

It’s not a horsey wish, but I would really like a new car!

What do you wish for the 2017 season?

I have some lovely young horses, so I’m really looking forward to seeing them develop over the 2017 season.

Who would you like to send Christmas thanks to?

Sponsor WOW Saddles.

Great Britain’s Helen Cole

What are you wishing for this Christmas as a present?

Someone to find me a smart young horse to produce up the grades!

What do you wish for the 2017 season?

Good health and happiness for friends, family and horses.

Who would you like to send Christmas thanks to?

Sponsor Kate Negus bridlework.

Ireland’s Joseph Murphy

What are you wishing for this Christmas as a present?

If Santa would like to drop by Agnelli Motor Park (Dublin motor dealership, and Joseph’s sponsor) and see if there is any other ‘horsepower’ he could deliver me, that would be great…

What do you wish for the 2017 season?

I am wishing to bring some nice silverware home for my owners next year, as I am lucky to ride their lovely horses! I am also wishing that the horses remain fit and healthy too. Of course I would like to wish everyone a Merry Christmas and a fantastic 2017!

We hope you all get your wishes! Go Eventing!