#EventerSolutions: Well, At Least You Tried

By on Jun 25, 2017 11:30 am - 2,007 views

Where there are #EventerProblems there are #EventerSolutions, as horse folks tend to be a pretty crafty, resourceful and frugal (read: broke) bunch.

In this spin-off series we spotlight some of your most inventive problem-solving masterpieces and determined DIY efforts — if if you don’t ALWAYS achieve the desired result. Be sure to tag your photos with the hashtag #EventerSolutions on social for inclusion in future editions!

Don't forget your afternoon nap. #eventerproblems or would it be #eventersolutions ?

A post shared by Shoshana (@shoshanaloveshorses) on

Go Eventing!

Comments