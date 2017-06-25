EventerSolutions: Well, At Least You Tried

Where there are #EventerProblems there are #EventerSolutions, as horse folks tend to be a pretty crafty, resourceful and frugal (read: broke) bunch.

In this spin-off series we spotlight some of your most inventive problem-solving masterpieces and determined DIY efforts — if if you don’t ALWAYS achieve the desired result. Be sure to tag your photos with the hashtag #EventerSolutions on social for inclusion in future editions!

Matt was watching Blade Trinity tonight. I realized Ryan Reynolds saved Blade… In a Tipperary Event Vest. #eventerproblems or #eventersolutions ? A post shared by Jan Snyder (@jan.snyder) on Jun 14, 2017 at 7:59pm PDT

Dorado's flysheet needs a repair? No problem! I'll fix it and stitch it to the carpet while I'm at it… #fail #eventerproblems #oops #spradlinglife2017 A post shared by Erica Spradling (@xbetterbesocialx) on Jun 10, 2017 at 9:12am PDT

Just doing a little pre show laundry with the power washer. ✨ #whoneedsbleach #whyiseverythingwhite #eventerproblems #eventersolutions #powerwasherforthewin A post shared by Emily DiMaria (@emdeventr) on May 2, 2017 at 8:36am PDT

How to spot an equestrian 101: wearing more horse products than human products – FYI @backontrackusa shipping boots work as knee therapy when flipped upside down #eventerproblems #eventersolutions A post shared by ❊ Holly Shade ❊ (@equestridamn) on May 31, 2017 at 9:24am PDT

When you have to check something on your car really quick but the only tools you have is your stud wrench and a good pick… #eventerproblems #problemsolving #imnotreallysurewhatimdoing #eventer #eventersofinstagram #honda A post shared by Kylie Cahoon (@kkceventing) on Jun 10, 2017 at 3:43pm PDT

If you can't fix it with duct tape, baling twine or a double ended snap you're not a real eventer. #yankeeingenuity #eventerproblems #macguyver A post shared by Hillary Parker (@theprissypony) on Jun 18, 2017 at 4:56pm PDT

Don't forget your afternoon nap. #eventerproblems or would it be #eventersolutions ? A post shared by Shoshana (@shoshanaloveshorses) on Jun 22, 2017 at 8:17pm PDT

Testing our hay scale. We have compressed bales so it's been harder to gauge weight! Nothing a cheap basket, baking twine and zip ties can't solve! #Ironhorse #IronHorseRidingAcademy #HayScale #EventerProblems #EventerSolutions A post shared by A. Fix | Iron Horse Eventing (@ajackfix) on Jun 22, 2017 at 5:26pm PDT

Have a farm they said. It will be fun they said. You'll get to play with horseys in the sunshine all day. #fml #horses #eventerproblems #farmlife #equestrian A post shared by Amy Nelson Eventer Official (@amynelsoneventer) on Jun 12, 2017 at 2:04pm PDT

When you have to turn your yard into a XC course so you can school. Thinking I might just go full force and build real XC jumps! #lonelyeventer #eventerproblems #eventersolutions #innovator #imissaiken A post shared by Courtney Due (@idteventing) on Jun 8, 2017 at 5:53am PDT

Made a new motivational poster for my office. #thestruggleisreal #eventerproblems #whitebreeches #doughnutsandbreechesdontmix A post shared by Courtney Due (@idteventing) on Jun 8, 2017 at 9:14am PDT

