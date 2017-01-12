#EventerSolutions: Where There’s a Will, There’s a Way

Jan 12, 2017

Event horses can be problems-solvers, too!

“Work smarter not harder” #horsesofinstagram #ottb #eventerproblems #equestrian #barnlife #horses

A photo posted by Kelsy (@byebyecharlie07) on

Here’s your latest edition of #EventerSolutions, the series in which we spotlight some of your most inventive problem-solving masterpieces and determined DIY efforts. Be sure to tag your photos with the hashtag #EventerSolutions on social for inclusion in future editions!

Makeshift bandaid for when you slice your finger open trying to MacGyver a grazing muzzle #eventerproblems

A photo posted by Taylor Glatzer (@tayglatzer) on

No water… No problem!!! #eventerproblems #eventersolutions #eventersdoitbetter

A photo posted by Lea Ditte Marsk Lauridsen (@lea_lauridsen) on

Soaking old studs in coke. Feels like a science experiment. #rustystuds #eventerproblems

A photo posted by Erica Holtsberry (@errcahberry) on

