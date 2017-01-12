EventerSolutions: Where There’s a Will, There’s a Way

Event horses can be problems-solvers, too!
Here’s your latest edition of #EventerSolutions, the series in which we spotlight some of your most inventive problem-solving masterpieces and determined DIY efforts. Be sure to tag your photos with the hashtag #EventerSolutions on social for inclusion in future editions!
Makeshift bandaid for when you slice your finger open trying to MacGyver a grazing muzzle #eventerproblems
A photo posted by Taylor Glatzer (@tayglatzer) on
All back together and much relieved that it works. BYW, this clipper is almost as old as I am. Best yard sale buy ever. #eventerproblems #eventersolutions
A video posted by Helen Donnell (@helendonnell) on
Who says you can’t have your xc colors with you all the time? Had to get the yellow external hard drive lol #workfromhome #smithequinemedia #eventersofinstagram #eventersolutions
A photo posted by Smith Equine Media, LLC (@smith.equine.media) on
Soaking old studs in coke. Feels like a science experiment. #rustystuds #eventerproblems
A photo posted by Erica Holtsberry (@errcahberry) on
Go Eventing.