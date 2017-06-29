Fab Freebie: Horseware Rambo Fly Buster Vamoose Sheet & Fly Mask

Fly season is in full swing across North America, and we’re excited to team up with Horseware to help you combat flying foes. The Rambo Fly Buster Vamoose Fly Sheet is one of our top choices this season thanks to the design, fit and fabric.

Let’s start with the fabric. It’s self-healing. How many times have you brought a horse in from the field only to find that he rolled on a stick and ripped his fancy new fly sheet in half? But with the Fly Buster Vamoose you don’t have to worry. Holes and indents are easily fixed, and the fabric remains as strong as ever.

Think that sounds too good to be true? Check out this video Charlotte Dujardin posted on Instagram showing how easy it is to repair a hole in the Rambo Fly Buster Vamoose:

This is amazing and why we love the @horseware Rambo Fly Buster Vamoose and Rambo Protector Fly sheets. Doesn’t matter if Blueberry has a roll or a gallop, it has durable fabric which self heals!! Keeps them always protected. So cool #Horseware #rugsforlife #teamhorseware A post shared by Charlotte Dujardin (@charlotte_dujardincbe) on Jun 9, 2017 at 6:35am PDT

It’s like magic! Even better, the sheet features Horseware’s patented Vamoose technology, which means the fabric has been treated with permethrin. In addition to repelling mosquitos, ants, ticks, flies, midges and chiggers, the permethrin treatment can survive 70 trips through the washing machine.

The Rambo Fly Buster Vamoose Fly Sheet is on sale right now for $200. Horseware also just launched a fly sheet trade-in for U.S. and Canadian residents. If you trade in a clean, used flysheet from ANY blanket brand, you can get $30 off any Rambo fly sheet. The trade-in runs through July 21. Click here to find a participating retailer near you.

And now it’s time for one lucky EN reader to win a Rambo Fly Buster Vamoose Sheet and Fly Mask from Horseware! Enter using the Rafflecopter widget below. Entries will close Sunday at midnight EST, and we will announce the winner in Monday News & Notes. Go Eventing.