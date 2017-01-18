Fair Hill and Great Meadow Make Short List for New U.S. CCI4*

The USEF Board of Directors has named Fair Hill and Great Meadow to a short list of venues being considered to host a new CCI4* in the U.S. Due to the change in location of the 2018 World Equestrian Games, the USEF confirmed that the inaugural event would not be held until 2019 if approved.

A CCI4* Task Force considered proposals from five different venues: Fair Hill in Elkton, Maryland; Great Meadow in The Plains, Virginia; Morven Park Equestrian Center in Leesburg, Virginia; Ocala Jockey Club in Reddick, Florida; and Tryon International Equestrian Center in Mill Spring, North Carolina.

“The USEF appreciates the very positive response from eventing organizers and the detail provided in each of the applications. The objective of the application process was to select a venue and management team that is capable of conducting and prioritizing a competition at the CCI4* level, and to ensure that the event fits into the training and competition calendar for the eventing discipline.”

If the FEI approves the new CCI4*, it will join Rolex Kentucky as the second four-star in the U.S. and become the seventh in the world, along with Badminton and Burghley in England, Luhmühlen in Germany, Pau in France and Adelaide in Australia.

With the list of potential hosts narrowed down to a short list of Fair Hill and Great Meadow, which venue would you like to see host the new CCI4*? Cast your vote in the poll below!

