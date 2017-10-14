Fair Hill CCI2* Live Cross Country Updates

Good morning from cross country day at the Dutta Corp Fair Hill International! More rain fell overnight in the Elkton, Maryland area to give us perfect going today. The CCI2* will set out first on Derek di Grazia’s course starting at 9:30 a.m. EST and scheduled to run through 12:40 p.m. EST. The optimum time on the CCI2* is 8 minutes, 57 seconds.

There is no live stream of cross country at Fair Hill, but EN will be running live updates for both the CCI2* and CCI3*, which starts at 1:15 p.m. EST. Keep refreshing this page for the latest news. Follow live scoring at this link. We are wishing safe trips for all! Go Eventing.

9:30: Waylon Roberts and Mindful are away as our first on course!

9:39: Our pathfinder is home clear and 7 seconds over the optimum time to add 2.8 time penalties.

9:41: Allison Springer and Fernhill Casano had a refusal at Fence 4, the Duck Pond, and then Allison fell from the horse on their second attempt. They are both OK.

9:47: Sally Cousins and Wizard are home clear with 17.6 time penalties.

9:48: Overnight leaders Tamie Smith and Sunsprite Syrius are home clear and inside the time! 6 seconds inside to hold the lead.

9:50: Cassandra Wallskog has had refusals at Fence 4, 7 and 8 to result in elimination with Feine Loesung.

9:52: Arden Wildasin is home clear with 5.6 time penalties on Il Vici.

9:53: Rebecca Brown and Dassett Courage had a refusal at Fence 4 at the Duck Pond. She also picked up two refusals at 6B to result in elimination.

9:54: Cornelia Dorr and Sir Patico MH are clear and inside the time by 27 seconds!

10: Woodge Fulton is on course now, going out of order due to Esstoga Tune throwing a shoe in warm up.

10:04: Kristen Bond and Enough Already are home clear with 20 time penalties.

10:07: Matt Flynn and Get Lucky finish just 1 second over the optimum time!

10:09: Woodge Fulton and Esstoga Tune are home clear with 4.4 time penalties.

10:13: Elena Hengel and Roll of Thunder are home clear with 25.2 time penalties.

10:16: Daniel Clasing and MW Gangster’s Game complete clear with 8.8 time penalties.

10:18: Colleen Rutledge and UNO are 7 seconds inside the time! That is our third clear round inside the time so far in the CCI2*.

10:24: Jennie Brannigan and FE Lifestyle complete clear and 16 seconds inside the time — our fourth clear inside the time so far!

10:27: Annick Niemuller and FE Black Jack picked up a runout at the water at fence 11. Clear on second attempt.

10:28: Clear with 1.6 time penalties for Molly Kinnamon and The Diesel Boy!

10:30: Alex O’Neal and RF Eloquence are home clear with 2.4 time penalties.

10:34: Annick Niemuller and FE Black Jack completed with 20 jumping penalties and 10.4 time penalties.

10:37: Clear with 19.2 time penalties for Ashley MacVaugh and Latino H.

10:40: Megan Traynham and Lord Lombardi are home clear with 31.6 time penalties..

10:43: Will Faudree and Michel 233 are our fifth pair home clear and inside the time!

10:44: Waylon Roberts and Born Ready have had a runout at fence 13.

10:45: Fylicia Barr and Galloway Sunrise are home clear and inside the time — our sixth clear and inside the time!

10:49: Waylon Roberts and Born Ready complete with 20 jumping and 8 time penalties.

10:51: Emily Hamel and Corvett are home clear with just 2.0 time penalties!

11: Jenny Caras and Fernhill Full Throttle stormed around clear and inside the time, the seventh pair to make the time.

11:01: Lindsay Beer and Kennystown Frankie are home clear and inside the time — our eighth pair to make the time so far.

11:07: Sally Cousins and Christopher complete clear with 19.6 time penalties.

11:09: Buck Davidson and Erroll Gobey complete 1 second inside the time to become our ninth pair clear and inside the time.

11:14: Sarah Finkel and Deep Sea are home clear and inside the time — our 10th!

11:15: Erika Nesler and Right Above It stormed around clear and inside the time — the 11th pair to make the time!

11:19: Jordan Thompson and Femme Fatale complete clear with 10.0 time penalties.

11:24: Nita Sanfillippo and Alarmable completed clear and 33 seconds inside the time, the 12th pair inside the time and the fastest of the day by far.

11:25: Emily Beshear and Olney Uncle Sam picked up a refusal at the Duck Pond at fence 4. Clear on second attempt.

11:26: Sydney Solomon and Early Review C complete clear and inside the time — lucky number 13 clear and inside the time!

11:28: Kendal Lehari and Dunhallow Cool Ceilidh picked up 20 penalties at the Duck Pond at fence 4. That first water complex is causing its fair share of trouble on the two-star course.

11:30: Kendal Lehari and Dunhallow Cool Ceilidh picked up a second runout on course at fence 8.

11:34: Holly Payne Caravella and Bruisyard Hall also picked up 20 jumping penalties at fence 8.

11:35: Kendal Lehari picked up a third refusal on course at fence 24, which sadly results in elimination.

11:37: Jorgen Olijslager and Northern Quest Lady’s Man picked up 20 jumping penalties at fence 13.

11:39: Jorgen Olijslager picked up another runout on course in the Main Arena and has elected to retire.

11:41: Two pairs have withdrawn before cross country: Anna Loschiavo and Prince Renan and Sarah Shearin and Volturno’s Evening Star.

11:45: Brandon McMechan and Oscar’s Wild are home clear and inside the time for Canada — our 14th clear and inside the time!

11:48: Will Coleman and Off the Record are clear and inside the time, the 15th to beat the clock. They will sit no lower than third place overnight.

11:55: Sophie Click and Fernhill Rising are clear and inside the time, the 16th pair to make the optimum time.

11:58: Tayler Stewart and Ideal Contini completed 9 seconds inside the time, our 17th!

12: Grace Fulton and Wild Orange complete clear and inside the time — #18!

12:10: Kevin Keane and Sportsfield Candy just stormed around clear and inside the time, our 19th to beat the clock today.

12:14: Kaelen Speck and Sweet Rebellion also made the optimum time to become our 20th pair inside the time.

12:18: Tamie Smith and Glock Pullman are home clear and inside the time — #21! She also went inside the time with Sunsprite Syrius, who currently leads.

12:21: Clear and 17 seconds over the time for Arden Wildasin and Kineo.

12:25: Alyssa Peterson and Stormin’ Truth are also home clear and inside the time, our 22nd to make the time!

12:27: Woodge Fulton and Brave New World are the 23rd pair to make the time.

12:30: Matt Flynn and Wizzerd are three seconds inside the time — the 24th pair to beat the clock.

12:33: Cornelia Dorr and Louis M are home two seconds inside the time, the 25th pair to make the time! They will sit in second place overnight.

12:36: Allison Springer and Business Ben completed clear with 5.6 time penalties. The CCI3* will start at 1:15 p.m. EST. Stay tuned!