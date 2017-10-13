Fair Hill in Photos: Future Eventing Superstars of America

Youngsters of both the horse and human variety are out in force at Fair Hill International. Of course, there’s the Young Event Horse East Coast Championships, which has just wrapped up — view results here. Check back soon for a full report on that competition!
Four-star effort into the baby water jump!
https://www.instagram.com/p/BaMXG8jnhr8
And then there are the babies of the two-legged variety, well-bred and genetically destined to event. This seven-star event baby is growing up so fast!
How about the littlest member of Team Bourke, another one with multiple stars in his bloodlines:
https://www.instagram.com/p/BaHemwqBoyj
Happy fifth birthday to this Fair Hill baby!
https://www.instagram.com/p/BaL3_Qrg2p3/
You’re never too young to join the Fair Hill family:
https://www.instagram.com/p/BZyluMug-tY/
There’s lots to going on at the event to keep the kids entertained.
And last but never least, can’t forget about this furry baby:
Keep it here for all the latest from Fair Hill International 2017!
