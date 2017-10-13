Fair Hill in Photos: Future Eventing Superstars of America

Youngsters of both the horse and human variety are out in force at Fair Hill International. Of course, there’s the Young Event Horse East Coast Championships, which has just wrapped up — view results here. Check back soon for a full report on that competition!

Four-star effort into the baby water jump!

https://www.instagram.com/p/BaMXG8jnhr8

And then there are the babies of the two-legged variety, well-bred and genetically destined to event. This seven-star event baby is growing up so fast!

Aubrey Davidson knew exactly where her dad was at this afternoon’s first horse inspection at #DuttaFHI A post shared by Eventing Nation (@goeventing) on Oct 11, 2017 at 3:50pm PDT

How about the littlest member of Team Bourke, another one with multiple stars in his bloodlines:

https://www.instagram.com/p/BaHemwqBoyj

Could Marley and Tim Bourke’s son Senan be any cuter? #DuttaFHI A post shared by Eventing Nation (@goeventing) on Oct 11, 2017 at 2:45pm PDT

Happy fifth birthday to this Fair Hill baby!

https://www.instagram.com/p/BaL3_Qrg2p3/

You’re never too young to join the Fair Hill family:

https://www.instagram.com/p/BZyluMug-tY/

Just to confirm. Eventers are crazy. Agreed? Good. #DuttaFHI A post shared by Fair Hill International (@fairhillint) on Oct 3, 2017 at 7:11am PDT

There’s lots to going on at the event to keep the kids entertained.

Come play with us at the Welcome to Cecil tent #ccgov A post shared by Cecil County Tourism (@cecilcountytourism) on Oct 13, 2017 at 8:29am PDT

Bring the kids to the Welcome to Cecil tent for some fun #ccgov A post shared by Cecil County Tourism (@cecilcountytourism) on Oct 13, 2017 at 8:41am PDT

And last but never least, can’t forget about this furry baby:

Rockabye Chinch! Kristen Bond leads the USEA Young Event Horse 4-Year-Old East Coast Championships after dressage with Bea Ready! #duttafhi A post shared by Eventing Nation (@goeventing) on Oct 12, 2017 at 9:48am PDT

Keep it here for all the latest from Fair Hill International 2017!

