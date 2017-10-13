Fair Hill in Photos: Future Eventing Superstars of America

By on Oct 13, 2017 11:20 am - 1,143 views

Youngsters of both the horse and human variety are out in force at Fair Hill International. Of course, there’s the Young Event Horse East Coast Championships, which has just wrapped up — view results here. Check back soon for a full report on that competition!

Four-star effort into the baby water jump!

And then there are the babies of the two-legged variety, well-bred and genetically destined to event. This seven-star event baby is growing up so fast!

Aubrey Davidson knew exactly where her dad was at this afternoon’s first horse inspection at #DuttaFHI

How about the littlest member of Team Bourke, another one with multiple stars in his bloodlines:

Could Marley and Tim Bourke’s son Senan be any cuter? #DuttaFHI

Happy fifth birthday to this Fair Hill baby!

You’re never too young to join the Fair Hill family:

Just to confirm. Eventers are crazy. Agreed? Good. #DuttaFHI

There’s lots to going on at the event to keep the kids entertained.

Come play with us at the Welcome to Cecil tent #ccgov

Bring the kids to the Welcome to Cecil tent for some fun #ccgov

And last but never least, can’t forget about this furry baby:

Keep it here for all the latest from Fair Hill International 2017!

