Flashback Friday Video from World Equestrian Brands: 2016 Wellington Showcase XC Cam

All eyes are on the Land Rover Wellington Eventing Showcase this weekend, where a stacked field of 38 horses are vying for a slice of the $100,000 cake. Among them: Doug Payne and Vandiver, who are back for more after a 12th place finish in 2016.

Vandiver, a 13-year-old Trakehner owned by his breeder Debi Crowley alongside Doug and Jessica Payne, is just outside the top 10 after the dressage phase of this year’s event on a penalty score of 30.2.

So proud of @dpequestrian and Vandiver for putting in a 30.2 for 11th place after dressage at @adequanglobaldressagefest Wellington Eventing Invitational #wellington #eventing A photo posted by Jessica Payne (@jesshampf) on Feb 3, 2017 at 11:09am PST

As we eagerly await the jumping phases, let’s rewind to last year, when Doug and “Quinn” took us for a spin around the cross country course. As is Doug’s style, he dubs over his helmet cam with commentary and analysis of his ride and the course — a super way to learn about each question and the horse Doug is on. We hope he’ll be sporting a helmet cam this year, too!

Yes that is one of the XC jumps IN the tent for the Wellington Eventing Invitational #makesuretoduck A photo posted by Jessica Payne (@jesshampf) on Feb 3, 2017 at 11:56am PST

Jenni will be along shortly with a wrap of today’s dressage action; in the meantime, here are the top 15 …

be sure to check out our lunchtime update here.

