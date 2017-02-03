Flashback Friday Video from World Equestrian Brands: 2016 Wellington Showcase XC Cam

All eyes are on the Land Rover Wellington Eventing Showcase this weekend, where a stacked field of 38 horses are vying for a slice of the $100,000 cake. Among them: Doug Payne and Vandiver, who are back for more after a 12th place finish in 2016.
Vandiver, a 13-year-old Trakehner owned by his breeder Debi Crowley alongside Doug and Jessica Payne, is just outside the top 10 after the dressage phase of this year’s event on a penalty score of 30.2.
As we eagerly await the jumping phases, let’s rewind to last year, when Doug and “Quinn” took us for a spin around the cross country course. As is Doug’s style, he dubs over his helmet cam with commentary and analysis of his ride and the course — a super way to learn about each question and the horse Doug is on. We hope he’ll be sporting a helmet cam this year, too!
Jenni will be along shortly with a wrap of today’s dressage action; in the meantime, here are the top 15 …
… and be sure to check out our lunchtime update here.
Wellington Links: Entries, Ride Times, Live Scores, EN’s Coverage, Live Stream