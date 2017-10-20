Friday News & Notes from Kentucky Equine Research

Clipping season has arrived! The sign that the season is here? The week before Fair Hill when horses who are competing juuuust start to get that uncomfortable amount of floof because the temps dipped down overnight and they don’t look that classy at a competition. The next marker is the VA Horse Trials coming up next week, when some horses are straight up looking like wooly mammoths and it’s 35 at night but also 80 during the day so nobody wins.

U.S. Weekend Preview:

News From Around the Globe:

You’ll definitely want to check out the Eventing Radio Show Podcast this week, as it features Joe and Max reporting live from Pau CCI4*, as well as chats with Foxwood High’s groom Anne Marie Duarte and Fair Hill CCI2* winner Tamie Smith. [ERS Episode 478]

Is it too early to call it a “Flashback Friday” to last weekend at Fair Hill? Nah. We love amazing pictures of Fair Hill any day of the week, even if it was last week. Check out COTH’s collection of favorite photos of the iconic competition. [Favorite Photos from FHI]

Caber Farm Horse Trials in Onalaska, Washington (Area VII) hosts one USEA recognized event every year on the final weekend in August and offers Beginner Novice through Intermediate levels. They just celebrated their 20th anniversary this year with 290 entries all through the levels. Owner John Camlin moved to Washington in 1992 after years of working and riding in Middleburg, VA, and thought it was very similar turf to where he had just been, so it might be an excellent venue for a three day event. [USEA Events A-Z]