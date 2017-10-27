Friday News & Notes from Kentucky Equine Research

It’s finally my favorite time of year! Not only is it VAHT weekend, which is my all time fave hometown event (whoop whoop!) but it’s also starting to cool off, which is a huge relief. I literally love fall so much. Well, except for the part where when I get out of bed it’s actually really freaking cold and I have to wear so many clothes because I’m completely not adjusted to it yet. That part stinks.

National Holiday: National Frankenstein Friday

U.S. Weekend Preview:

Virginia CCI, CIC & H.T. [Website] [Entry Status] [Ride Times] [Live Scores]

Chattahoochee Hills H.T. [Website] [Entry Status] [Ride Times] [Live Scores]

Holly Hill Fall H.T. [Website] [Entry Status] [Live Scores]

News From Around the Globe:

Calling all eventers! We need you to take this important survey! A team of prominent researchers is investigating how competition level, training intensity and management practices impact the horse gastrointestinal health of event horses. All eventers 18 years of age or older can take the survey for each of their event horses. Surveys are completely anonymous and will take about 10 minutes to complete. To thank you for your time, each eventer who completes a survey will be provided a 20% discount coupon for an online purchase to SmartPak™. The survey is open from Monday, September 18th, 2017 to November 4th, 2017. [Gastrointestinal Health Survey]

Put down whatever your doing, and stop that Netflix binge: Jack LeGoff has written an autobiography. It’s called “Horses Came First, Second and Last” and you have to start reading it right now. With an astounding eighteen medals in eight international championships and team gold medals at the Olympic Games in 1976 and 1984, Jack Le Goff created the standard by which modern-day equestrian teams are measured. But Le Goff’s techniques could be unforgiving—tough, brutal, and abrasive—and earned him critics as well as converts. [My Unapologetic Road to Eventing Gold]

Hot on HN: 4 Sales Phrases That Don’t Actually Make Sense

Video of the Day: Basic Training with David O’Connor

The USEA has established a Course Designers’ Educational Grant/Mentoring Program to fund the education and development of U.S. course designers. The program is open to those who have competed at the CCI2* level in recent years and who have completed the Course Design Module at a USEA Training Program for Eventing Officials Seminar. Funds of up to $6,000 will be awarded in 2017. [USEA Course Designers’ Educational Grant]

KER Product of the Week – Nano•E®

Horses depend on their diets for vitamin E. Because horses cannot synthesize this vitamin “in-house,” they must consume it from forages or concentrates. For horses that have access to plentiful amounts of fresh green forage, additional vitamin supplementation is often unnecessary. Shortly after harvesting, however, the amount of vitamin E decreases significantly in hay and hay products.

Over time, horses offered hay-only diets may become deficient in vitamin E, which impacts antioxidant protection, immune function, and neuromuscular health. Horses that are low or deficient in vitamin E require targeted supplementation.

Studies have shown that the most effective way of increasing vitamin E status is by using a water-soluble form of natural-source vitamin E, such as research-proven Nano•E. Developed by Kentucky Equine Research (KER), Nano•E uses advanced nanotechnology to create a rapidly available and absorbed source of vitamin E. Shop now.