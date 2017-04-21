Friday News & Notes from Kentucky Equine Research

What is it about black horses and grey horses that just make us swoon? I just picked up Nyls’ “little” brother, who is just about to be four and already a hair over 17.1 hands, so not very little at all. He’s also about the opposite personality type, which is hilarious. He is extremely laid back, calm about everything, and super friendly like a dog. So, not really like Nyls at all. But I can’t wait to get started with him!

U.S. Weekend Preview:

Longleaf Pine H.T. [Website] [Entry Status] [Live Scores]

Plantation Field April H.T. [Website] [Entry Status] [Ride Times] [Live Scores]

Sporting Days Farm H.T. [Website] [Entry Status] [Live Scores]

River Glen Spring H.T. [Website] [Entry Status/Ride Times/Live Scores]

Holly Hill Spring H.T. [Website] [Entry Status] [Live Scores]

News From Around the Globe:

US Eventing Show Jumping course design is doing cool things this year. In 2017, Richard Jeffery will review show jumping courses for all FEI eventing competitions in the U.S. following the event. Course designers will be asked to submit their courses as posted at the competition to Jeffery with all technical details (distance, time allowed, etc.) within five days of the completion of the competition. Each course, along with the technical details provided by the course designer, will be posted on the US Equestrian website with Jeffery’s critique. This will allow course designers to review other courses and consider Jeffery’s input when designing their own courses. [USEF: Eventing Show Jumping Enters Next Stage]

Got a horse that is unpredictable with loading into the trailer? Inevitably this happens when you’re loading up early in the morning for an important show or clinic, and it’s a nightmare. Troubleshooting how to deal with different trailer loading problems is important, and I find it is most important to determine why your horse has the undesired behavior in the first place. Read more to become a better trailer trainer. [Troubleshooting Trailer Loading]

Like you even needed reminding, but a new video from England highlights racehorses in their second careers. Shot in Newmarket by Equine Productions, it features horses in eventing, show jumping, dressage and polo, and includes the Queen’s champion 2-year-old racehorse who is now competing at Prix St Georges. [Retraining of Racehorses]

Best of Blogs: Around In Circles vs Over Fences

Want to embarrass dress up your horse for the summer season? The incredible can’t-go-wrong Cashel Fly Masks now come in six differently colored patterns, so your pony can stand out in a crowd. Or complain to his friends how he is wearing pink sparkles on his ears and doesn’t think it’s very manly. [SmartPak Product of the Day]

KER Service of the Week – Educational Resources

New horse? Different barn? Change in workload? Things can get complicated when it comes to feeding and managing horses. Kentucky Equine Research (KER) wants to help make it easier for you to stay up-to-date with the latest in equine nutrition and management. From new articles daily on Equinews.com to a library that includes technical resources and our own published research—you can find the answers at KER.

Equinews.com is a reference site for all of your horse feeding and management questions. You will find articles that cover topics in nutrition, health, and general information regarding horses. You can also get these articles delivered to your inbox weekly with KER’s award-winning newsletter, The Weekly Feed. See an example issue and subscribe today!

Would you like to dig deeper into the science behind proper equine nutrition and management practices? Check out the KER Library which includes numerous research reports and conference proceedings, as well as the full text of all four volumes of Advances in Equine Nutrition. This information is fully searchable and is readily available to browse, download, or email.