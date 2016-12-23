Friday News & Notes from Nupafeed

I have a really horse specific first world problem specifically about the winter season, and I just can’t let it go. It’s confusing enough that Virginia likes to spend several months being below freezing at night and then sunny and mid-fifties during the day, not only for my wardrobe, but also for the blanketing needs of my horses. There’s nothing worse than having to do multiple clothing changes per day for a ton of horses, except of course for this one thing. The day that it gets so hot that you HAVE to take off the sheets, which immediately results in each and every horse rolling in all available mud. Which then means that you can’t just blanket them back up, you have to bathe them or do an intense cleaning/vacuuming session. WHY must you be so muddy, ponies???

News From Around the Globe:

In case you missed it, the USEF announced Eventing 25 and 18 lists yesterday. With eleven riders on the Eventing 25 list and a whopping seventeen on the Eventing 18 list, its a wonderful sign of upcoming talent. USEF Eventing Emerging Athlete Coach Leslie Law will be helping these young riders both in Ocala, Florida and Temecula, California this spring. [Emerging Athletes Lists]

Your vet is one of your best friends, as your life as a horse owner means you rather rely on him or her. Vets are part magician, part puzzle pro, part therapist, and part pharmacist. If you’ve got to call the vet out for something or other this winter, here are a few hot tips to make his or her life easier, and make the visit go as smoothly as possible. [Preparing for the Vet]

The voting is over for the host of the 2018 World Equestrian Games, but what about 2022? Lexington, Kentucky has their eye on the prize, with an early bid to host the WEG for a second time. They hosted in 2010 with great success, and are only up against Samorin, Slovakia, so far. [Kentucky Horse Park Bids for WEG 2022]

As 2016 comes to an end, we’re all looking back at our top moments from the year. COTH compiled their top ten most popular articles, and unsurprisingly, two of them feature Valegro! Ah, memories. [COTH Top Ten of 2016]

Ice on water buckets, my winter morning chore nemesis. When it dips down below twenty, the buckets invariably freeze, and I’m stuck trying to blast them with hot water to cleanse the hay and gunk out, or just piling them all in the tack room to thaw during the day. I can’t do water heaters because I’m terrified I’ll be the one to burn the barn down, but I can deal with these handy bucket insulators from SmartPak. One per horse, so I know they have at least one bucket that stays cozy and they can slurp all night long. [SmartPak Insulated Water Bucket Cover]