Friday News & Notes from Nupafeed

Even Olympic champs get to roll in the mud and then lead their groom around the farm, as seen here by Mighty Nice, or Happy as he is known. A really great part of being an event horse is how the vast majority of them get big chunks of the year to just go out in a field and get back to being a horse, and be filthy and eat tons of grass. Don’t forget that voting is still open for the 2016 USEF International Horse of the Year through January 4th! You can vote for Happy, click here!

After a seriously intense Twitter battle for the 2016 EquiRatings Horse of the Year, Alex Hua Tian’s Don Geniro emerged as the commanding winner with 57% of the vote. The Don, as he is known, averages a 41.9 in dressage, has had 22 international appearances, and has never incurred a cross country penalty in any of them. This year he won the Event Rider Masters leg at Bramham 3* on his dressage score of 40.1, and also finished 8th individually at the Olympics, all in his 9-year-old year! [Don Geniro Wins EquiRatings HOTY]

Throwback Thursday is at least one good tradition that came out of 2016, and COTH is here to celebrate it with us. They’ve been in publication for over 75 years, and they can really throw it back. Top TBT moments from 2016 include a Thoroughbred jumping 7’5″, the 1948 Olympic Show Jumping team in their training sessions, grand prix riders on teeny tiny ponies, and George Morris advice galore. [Top TBT 2016]

