Friday News & Notes from Nupafeed

You guys. That’s a REAL pony, pulling a real child in a real sleigh. In the snow! I can’t even deal with this right now. This is “cuteness overload” defined. Thanks to Devon Lyver for sending in this ridiculously adorable photo of her rescue pony pulling her son in a sleigh. Even though Christmas is over, this photo will live on forever. Keep sending us pictures, people! We love seeing funny/adorable/crazy photos that you collect from different parts of the world, and hearing the stories that go alongside.

Day one of the George Morris Horsemastership clinic wrapped yesterday, with a resounding message that eventers can seriously relate to: Effective Before Pretty was the chant of the day from Anne Kursinki. A lot of the riders participating are big winners in the equitation ring, which Kursinski says is great, but, “It’s not about being a mannequin up there—it’s about being supple and elastic and in the right place at the right time.” [Effective Before Pretty]

The biggest news of the week is the end of Maya Black’s partnership with diminutive champion Doesn’t Play Fair. After a fairytale year in 2016 that included wins at the CIC3* level, a third place at Rolex and a short list for the Olympics, Cody’s owners have decided to take him back to the West Coast to enjoy a different pace of life. We wish Maya all the best in her search to find a horse that can compare, and in the meantime, we look back at a beautiful article by Jenni in Practical Horseman. [An Unlikely Partnership]

The Millbrook Horse Trials gives back with a donation of $2,500 to the Pine Plains Community Food Locker to support local families in need. The donation was made in partnership with Coole Park Farm and made possible through proceeds from the very popular August MHT. Founded in 1951 and operating out of the basement of the United Methodist Church on East Church Street, PPCFL depends on volunteer energy and each year spends about $15,000 on food purchases. Volunteers serve the entire Pine Plains school district, which includes nine towns, and visit about 40 local families every month to assess their needs and provide assistance. [Millbrook Horse Trials Gives Back]

Good news for fans of mustangs and Elisa Wallace, tiny grey champion mare Hwin has officially been made into a Breyer! The gray Adobe Town mare originally came to Elisa as an Extreme Mustang Makeover horse, and Elisa quickly realized the incredible potential of the mare as an eventer. The 14.3 hand mare has a little extra height, huge scope, and lovely gaits, and Elisa know right away that she couldn’t let the mare get away from her. [Hwin Makes It Big Time with Breyer]

Maker’s Mark Secretariat Center celebrated an amazing 2016, with a record-breaking 62 Thoroughbred adoptions. MMSC is a premier non-profit re-schooling facility for Thoroughbreds looking for a second career, and handily located in the Kentucky Horse Park. The program is unique in their system that develops and trains the horses in a way that makes them suitable for amateurs to continue developing in the future. Their approach is “horse centric” and has earned them accolades from many professionals in the sport horse business. [MMSC Celebrates 2016]

