Friday News & Notes from Nupafeed

Kate Chadderton celebrated Australia Day this week by welcoming a brand new Australian horse to her herd! Fresh off the boat, this striking looking filly is bred by Finch Farms, in Toowoomba Australia. Her name is FF Fortitude, and she’s by the lauded Holsteiner stallion, Calgary GNZ, known for his jumping bloodlines. Congrats to Kate, and what a way to celebrate ‘Straya Day!

U.S. Weekend Preview:

Rocking Horse Winter I H.T. [Website] [Entry Status] [Ride Times]

Full Gallop Farm January H.T. [Website] [Entry Status] [Ride Times]

Stable View Winter H.T. [Website] [Entry Status] [Ride Times]

News From Around the Globe:

Interested in becoming an Event Organizer or Secretary? While these positions don’t require licensing like a Technical Delegate or a Course Designer, they do require superhuman skills in a lot of other ways. There are a million and one jobs for the Organizer or Secretary of an event, but Molly Bull, a four-star rider married to a four-star course builder, walks us through how to get acquainted with the job, and possibly get involved. [How to Become an Organizer or Secretary]

Area II’s of the USEA Volunteer Incentive Program (VIP) was such a smash hit in 2016, they’re rolling it out nationwide for 2017. The first roots of the program grew from the many efforts of the late Seema Sonnad, and offers a lot of benefits for both organizers and volunteers. They have an online portal which is also available on iPhone and Android apps, which make volunteering easy, accessible, and fun. Check out the site today! [VIP Program Full Force in 2017]

Hot on Horse Nation: A Tribute to the Horse Significant Other

Best Listicle: 30 Lies Grooms Tell Their Riders

For your inspiring story of the week, check out how Mavis Spencer went from grooming for the stars to competing in Grand Prix herself in a matter of years. Mavis competed as a junior, but upon entering the adult ranks, took it upon herself to become a professional groom for top riders in the show jumping world. She groomed at all the big shows in the US, Europe, and even for an Italian rider at the WEG. Luck and hard work went her way, and soon Mavis found herself promoted from stall mucking to exercising and showing. Now she has a string of her own, and she’s doing impressively well. [One to Watch: Mavis Spencer]

Dogs need blankets too in the winter weather! Good thing SmartPak has an entire section devoted to our doggy companions, as they wisely know that every horse person in the world has a dog (or five). This SmartPak Deluxe Dog Blanket fits everything from Corgis to Great Danes, comes with a fluffy fleece liner, a tough turnout outer layer, and all the cool colors. [SmartPak Product of the Day]