Friday News & Notes from Nupafeed

Ahhhh today I’m off to join Jenni at the Wellington Showcase!! Unfortunately I will miss the dressage, but I’m getting there in time for the exciting stuff, don’t worry. I’ve packed several different kinds of sunscreen, because I’m ghostly pale from riding indoors with ten thousand layers on for the past few months, but I’m sure I’ll still be turning red. It’s just inevitable! Super excited to spend a few days in the sunshine state, I haven’t been for years. Get ready Jenni, here I come!

How does one go about becoming a Technical Delegate? If you’ve ever been interested in getting more involved, officially (pun intended), in the sport of Eventing, here’s your chance. TD Tim Murray explains the process of getting licensed in this USEA series featuring officials of Eventing. Being a TD for a competition is a big deal, with a lot of duties and responsibilities, so learning everything for the role takes some time, but it’s incredibly rewarding. [Get Licensed: Become a TD]

The University of Florida is bringing their game hard with their newly minted Eventing Team. Based in Ocala, of course, the team is made up of twelve members and coached by four-star rider Ashley Johnson. They only just officially formed in the fall of 2016, but they’re looking ahead to great things in the future. Some of the riders have been converted from hunter/jumpers to the dark side (yay!) and they’re already winning events. [UF’s New Eventing Team]

I feel like my tack room is a constant battle to keep organized, and I don’t think I’m alone. After years of horses, you just accumulate a lot of….stuff…miscellaneous stuff. I have extra boots and blankets that aren’t the right size for my current horses, bottles of potions and hoof polishes with 1/3 left, all that kind of stuff. I got one of these Burlingham Sports Storage Bins at work recently, and holy cow I need like three more. All the stuff that was previously on shelves or stacked in corners can be safely tucked away in these neat bins, and ta-da! My tack room is a cluttered mess no more. [SmartPak Product of the Day]

