Friday News & Notes from Nupafeed

Wow! Look at those photos from Pine Top, it’s so green!! The mild winter continues, and mother earth thinks that winter is over already, clearly. Usually Pine Top is still in the winter doldrums in February, and more often than not we’re hit with a cold snap or even a poorly timed winter storm on Pine Top weekend. This year though, sunny skies and green grass!

U.S. Weekend Preview:

Full Gallop Farm February H.T. [Website] [Entry Status] [Ride Times] [Live Scores]

Ocala Winter II H.T. [Website] [Entry Status] [Ride Times] [Live Scores]

Pine Top Intermediate H.T. [Website] [Ride Times] [Live Scores]

News From Around the Globe:

In 2016, Eventing Ireland became the first nation worldwide to use the ERQI (EquiRatings Quality Index) system, and they’re pushing forward in 2017 thanks to great results from last year. The ERQI is a system of cross-country risk analysis indictors developed by Equestrian data science company EquiRatings. The ERQI system provided traffic light indictors of risk for all horses at all levels competing in Ireland in 2016. Horses which displayed amber ERQIs were shown to be carrying a statistically higher risk profile than desired, and riders were urged to strongly consider competing at a lower-class level until their performance was in line with appropriate risk levels. Horses with red ERQIs were shown to be carrying a significant level of risk at that level and in line with the new Eventing Ireland rules, were restricted from competing at that level. [Eventing Ireland Stepping Forward for Safety]

USEA’s Volunteer of the Month Dale Clabagh has been involved in the horse world in every way you can think of, and now she’s a staple volunteer at the Maryland Horse Trials. Dale has ridden horses her whole life, ran a huge boarding barn in her earlier years, organized and ran horse trials up to Advanced level, and now she fulfills every possible duty as a volunteer. From announcing to being a cross country steward, Dale finds herself busy volunteering at an Event almost every weekend from March to November, talk about commitment! Go Dale!!! [USEA Volunteer of the Month]

How about a trip back into the USEA archives for past Horse of the Year winners? Founded in 1963 with “Duck Soup” as the first recipient, a look back at the names is a story of magnificence throughout the years in US Eventing. Winsome Adante is still the only horse to appear on the list multiple times – having won the Horse of the Year award in 2001, 2002 and 2004. When Mighty Nice earned the title in 2016, he became the fourth horse Phillip Dutton rode to Horse of the Year status – tying Karen O’Connor for the most appearances on the list. [USEA HOTY History]

