Friday News & Notes from Nupafeed

Yesterday was my birthday, which of course meant that I basically did the same thing I do every day (wake up at 6, clean the barn, ride horses for 10 hours, clean the barn, eat food, fall half asleep in a chair) but it was special because I was reminded of all the different people I know from around the world through their Facebook well wishes. Social media can be a crazy place, but on your birthday, it can feel like a whole lotta love. That, and I got exclusively chocolate and/or booze themed gifts, so that feels like love too.

U.S. Weekend Preview:

Rocking Horse Winter II H.T. [Website] [Entry Status] [Ride Times] [Live Scores]

Paradise Farm H.T. [Website] [Entry Status] [Live Scores]

Fresno County Horse Park CIC & H.T. [Website] [Ride Times/Live Scores]

News From Around the Globe:

The Farm House Tack shop in Landrum, SC has paired up with Nunn Finer to help Eric and Trayce Dierks. For the next seven days, 30% of all Nunn Finer purchases made through The Farm House will go directly to the Dierks to help with Eric’s medical expenses. Let’s keep that Eventing community love coming! [Farm House Tack Shop]



German eventing team rider Kai Steffen-Meier will teach an Eventing 101 clinic at in Ocala, FL Feb 24-26th. He will focus on how better dressage work improves your cross country riding, and will specifically address amateurs (although not excluding professionals). All rides will be filmed and later evaluated during class room sessions so the riders can learn about themselves while watching their own rides. All levels are welcome. Additional speakers include event horse breeding and training expert Dr. Maren Engelhardt and equine nutrition and lameness prevention specialist Kimberly Kojima. To register and for more information, email [email protected].

In case you missed it, the bitless bridles in dressage discussion continues here. With a member of British Dressage sending in a request to have bitless bridles legalized for recognized competition, both sides of the controversy remain staunchly opposed. On one hand, riding bitless can’t possibly be a threat to those with a bit, but on the other hand, how do you deal with the classical dressage commandment of “acceptance of the bit”? We may never know. [Let’s Discuss Bitless Bridles]

What are the items that you can’t live your horsey life without? I would say right now that Dubarry boots, gloves, good leggings and chapstick are at the top of my list. Also, a horse vacuum because #mudeverywhere. Staff at Horse & Hound know the things that make your world go ’round. [50 Things Horse Owners Really Really Can’t Live Without]

Winter can’t touch me, because I’ve got my Under Armour leggings game going strong. Seriously, I’m wearing these leggings right now as I type this, because not only are they warm as hell to wear during the blustery cold day underneath my riding pants, but they’re comfy as all get out to wear just as leggings around the house! These Under Armour Authentic ColdGear Leggings rock my world. I have three pairs. I wear them all the time. So should you. [SmartPak Product of the Day]

A Troll back in action!

https://youtu.be/ALCFeUiUlsQ