Friday News & Notes from SmartPak

Today is National Hydration Day, which is a good reminder for the summer sun (#nomoreheatstroke) but it’s ALSO National Take Your Dog To Work Day, which if you’re a horse person like me, every day is take your dog to work day! Do you even know a horse person who doesn’t also have a dog? Do they even exist?

Editors Note: Yes, those people do exist. Some of them own three cats. – Jenni

U.S. Weekend Preview:

Groton House Farm H.T. [Website] [Entry Status] [Ride Times]

Surefire H.T. [Website] [Entry Status]

Essex H.T. [Website] [Entry Status] [Ride Times] [Live Scores]

Stable View Summer H.T. [Website] [Entry Status] [Ride Times] [Live Scores]

Fox River Valley Pony Club H.T. [Website] [Entry Status] [Ride Times] [Live Scores]

Shepherd Ranch SYVPC H.T. [Website] [Entry Status/Ride Times/Live Scores]

Inavale Farm H.T. [Website] [Entry Status/Ride Times/Live Scores]

Arrowhead H.T. [Website] [Entry Status/Ride Times/Live Scores]

Midsouth Pony Club H.T. [Website] [Entry Status/Ride Times/Live Scores]

Honey Run H.T. [Website] [Live Scores]

News From Around the Globe:

Want to work for EN? We are now accepting entries to our 7th Annual Blogger Contest, which is your opportunity to show us your writing chops for a chance to work for us. This is your time to shine, so let’s see what you’ve got! Entries are due this Friday, June 23. [7th Annual Blogger Contest]

For anyone interested in traveling from the East Coast to compete at Rebecca Farm, Max Corcoran is organizing a plane! The flight would leave on Monday, July 17 from Allentown, Pennsylvania, stop in Lexington, Kentucky to pick up more horses, and land in Kalispell, Montana. Max has 11 horses confirmed and needs 21 to fill the plane. Estimated cost is $9,000 per horse. If interested, please contact Max at [email protected].

Eventer Hillary Moses took a tumble while schooling cross country this week, and her friends are getting together to help her get through the long recovery. After a bad rotational fall on Tuesday, Hillary was rushed to the hospital where they found that she had a collapsed lung and a lacerated spleen, along with many other bumps and bruises. Her recovery is only partially managed with health insurance, and her time out of the saddle will be long. Friends have started a GoFundMe which they admit that Hillary will hate, but it all goes towards helping her back on her feet. [Hillary Moses Medical Donations]

