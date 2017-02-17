Friday Video from World Equestrian Brands: Buck Davidson and Park Trader

All eyes are on Rocking Horse Winter II Horse Trials, where the first Advanced event of the season is underway in Altoona, Florida. Both the A and B divisions did their dressage tests yesterday, with show jumping held this morning and cross country running this afternoon. You can follow live scores here, and stay tuned for the full report on EN.

World Equestrian Brands rider Buck Davidson and Park Trader sat tied for third place in the Test B division after dressage on a score of 26.6. “Kobe,” a 15-year-old Irish Sport Horse gelding (Master Imp X Ballyhast Polly, by Highland King) owned by Carl and Cassie Segal, is starting his sixth season at the Advanced level this year.

Watch their dressage test above courtesy of the only and only David Frechette. Be sure to click over to Thehorsepesterer’s YouTube channel for about a zillion more videos from Rocking Horse. Go Eventing.

[Rocking Horse Winter II H.T. Live Scores]