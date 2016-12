Elisa Wallace was one of four riders at this year’s Land Rover Burghley Horse Trials to be fitted with a helmet cam courtesy of BBC, and now the full footage from her clear round aboard Simply Priceless is available for our viewing pleasure.

Elisa and Simply Priceless, a 15-year-old Australian Thoroughbred gelding owned by the Simply Priceless Syndicate, finished 14th in their first go at Big Bad Burghley, adding another CCI4* notch in their belt already boasting two Rolex Kentucky completions.