Friday Video from World Equestrian Brands: Lauren Kieffer Talks Rolex (and Gomarus!)

We are loving this video that gives us a behind-the-scenes look at Lauren Kieffer’s preparation for the Rolex Kentucky Three-Day Event presented by Land Rover. She will be riding Vermiculus, a full brother to her first four-star partner Snooze Alarm, in his Rolex debut.

While the video shows highlights from her cross country round last year aboard Landmark’s Monte Carlo, in which she won the Land Rover Ride of the Day for being closest to the optimum time, there’s another horse in the video that caught our eye!

The cute black horse she is riding in the video is Gomarus, a 6-year-old Dutch Warmblood gelding (Ultimo X Zomara) imported by Jacqueline Mars from the Netherlands in December. Known as “Gomar” in the barn, he’s been turning heads down in Florida this winter thanks to racking up wins at his first events in the States.

He won his first four horse trials at Beginner Novice and Novice and most recently finished second in his Novice division at the Ocala International Three-Day Festival of Eventing with a dressage score of 19.8. His personal best so far is a 17 on the flat at Rocking Horse, and we have a video of that test thanks to Thehorsepesterer:

Lauren said that Gomar is a big pet. “He definitely has a second career as Black Beauty in the next movie if eventing doesn’t pan out,” she said. Luckily for Gomar, it looks like eventing suits him beautifully! Here’s a cute video of him going cross country with ears pricked:

Best of luck to Lauren and Gomar in the future, and of course we’ll be cheering loudly for Vermiculus next week as he makes his first four-star start at Rolex. Go Eventing.