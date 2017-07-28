Friday Video from World Equestrian Brands: Return to Rebecca Farm

We’re not ashamed to admit it: we just can’t get enough of Rebecca Farm. From the Rocky Mountain views to the massive Montana sky to the crisp, clear waters in nearby Glacier National Park. The Event at Rebecca Farm is one trip you should definitely have on your bucket list. The long trek is worth it, and be sure to make time to be a tourist. The scenery is too beautiful to miss out on!

Already we’re itching to return to Montana. Next year will be here before we know it, but meanwhile enjoy this recap of the 2017 competition thanks to videographer Ellie Leonard. Check out more great eventing videos on her YouTube channel.