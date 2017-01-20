Friday Video from World Equestrian Brands: Would Your Horse Jump Into/Through THIS Water?

Raise your hand if your horse is brave into water. How about THROUGH water — a “water curtain,” to be specific? Check out this video, posted by the Equestrian Centre Celje in Slovenia.

Snemanje Konjeniški center CeljeNaša Tajda skozi vodno zaveso! Doživite prizor več kot pestrega snemalnega dne z ekipo SimonKr Video Production! #kcc #SimonKr Posted by Konjeniški center Celje on Wednesday, November 23, 2016

Still have that hand raised? How about that same water curtain … at night?

Za perfekten zaključek večera z vami delimo še en utrinek iz našega sodelovanja s SimonKr Video Production! :) It’s always funny behind the scenes! :) #KonjeniškiCenterCelje #SimonKR Posted by Konjeniški center Celje on Sunday, December 11, 2016

Note to any cross country course designers reading this: Don’t get any bright ideas, m’kay?