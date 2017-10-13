FlashbackFriday Video from World Equestrian Brands: Bada$$ Badminton

Fifty years ago, people were made of tough stuff. Like, actually cobbled together with steel panels and rusty nails and more than a dash of insanity sort of tough stuff. Case in point? This vintage Badminton video from 1968, which is part of the extensive British Pathé film archives. It’s a glorious time capsule of weighted saddlepads, frolicking royals, massive timber, and skull caps that actually look like they offer about as much protection as a beanie made of cheese. Also, no body protectors. Health and safety, schmealth and safety.

Almost makes this year’s Badminton course look jumpable, right?

…right?