Future Superstars Shine Bright at Goresbridge Go For Gold Sale Nov. 13-15

The countdown has begun for the 2017 renewal of the Goresbridge Go For Gold select event horse sale, held in Co Wexford Ireland. Due to take place on November 13th – 15th, the sale has become a must for event riders and owners with ambitions to compete at the top level.

This year, Ireland’s leading select event horse sale is offering 80 of the very best young horses, carefully chosen on pedigree, performance and potential. Previous graduates of the sale include the superb Cooley Rorke’s Drift (Jonty Evans), who finished ninth individually at last summer’s Rio Olympics, and Cooley SRS who was on the British event team at the European championships at Strzegom earlier this year.

One familiar name to the American eventing fraternity is the exciting Copper Beach, who under Buck Davidson followed his CCI3* win at Rebecca Farm last season with two further CIC3* victories most recently at Plantation Fields last month. In the two-star ranks, Fernhill Full Throttle (runner up at Plantation Fields and Richland) continues to impress, as does the young Buccaneer (Joe Meyer) who won the CIC* at Poplar Park.

The team at Goresbridge were also both proud and delighted to note that both the East and West Coast five-year-old championships were headed by Go For Gold graduates Summerbridge Parc and Exclusively Cooley, while the prestigious five-year-old championship at Burghley UK, went the way of 2016 graduate Poynstown Stonehaven.

One of the stand-out lots in this year’s catalogue is Gurtera Mattie Clover, a full brother to the British international winner Annie Clover.

His video footage is mouth-watering, as is that of Match My Class, who is among the best six-year-olds in the country.

The sale also features a wealth of exciting four-year-olds, as well around 35 potentially top class three-year-old prospects. To see the Go For Gold catalogue, full video footage and for further information about the sale, visit www.goresbridgegoforgold.com.

About the Goresbridge Go For Gold Sale

The sale takes place at Barnadown, Gorey, Co Wexford and at Amber Springs Hotel, Gorey, Co Wexford — an hour south of Dublin. Lots 1-45 will be shown on the flat and over show jumps at Barnadown from 2 p.m. on Monday, 14 November, while the same horses will be shown over cross country fences at Barnadown from 11 a.m. on Tuesday, 15 November. At 2 p.m. on Tuesday, 15 November lots 46 – 81 (three-year-olds) will be paraded in hand at Barnadown, while from 11 am the following morning, 16 November the same lots (three-year-olds) will be lunged or loose jumped at Barnadown.

The auction and gala dinner takes place on the evening of Wednesday, 16 November at Amber Springs Hotel.