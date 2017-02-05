Galway Downs Kicks Off West Coast Eventing Season

Enjoying a beautiful first cross country day of the year. Could you ask for a better view? DCH Chrysler Dodge Posted by Galway Downs on Saturday, February 4, 2017

First West Coast cross country day of the year! Could it be any more gorgeous?

Galway Downs in Temecula, Calif. officially opened the West Coast eventing season this weekend with their winter horse trials. Megan Traynham and Lord Lombardi took top honors in the 21-horse Intermediate division, adding a handful of time penalties across both jumping phases to finish on 35.4.

Frankie Thieriot Stutes and the Chatwin Group’s Chatwin were well ahead of the pack after dressage on a 24.3, but time penalties and a rail down in show jumping dropped them to second. In third was Tamra Smith and Lucinda LLC’s Glock Pullman, moving up from seventh after dressage to finish third and posting one of only four double clear rounds on Mike Nielson’s stadium course.

All but one horse and rider combination – Cara Julian and Wunder Schon – made the time on cross country (Ashley Dorsey and Marcel Dorsey’s Stakkato II were only one second over the optimum time), but every Intermediate pair that left the start box came home without jumping penalties on Ian Stark’s course. A great way to start the season!

In the Open Preliminary, Sarah Braun and Korin Potenza’s Crowning Event were the sole pair to finish on their dressage score (33.4) to move up into the top spot. The results were as close as it gets in Preliminary Rider. Madison Temkin and Tiki Martin’s Dr. Hart were tied for the lead with Katy Johnstone and Ballingowan Ginger after the first phase. Both combinations finished on their dressage score (27.1), but Katy and Ballingowan Ginger were one single second closer to the optimum time on cross country to win the tie.

It looks like it was a beautiful weekend and horses and riders were thrilled to be back spending the weekend at an event. Congratulations to all the competitors! Go Eventing.

Galway Downs Winter H.T. [Website] [Results]

Marley and I just ate up the BIG cross country course at #GalwayDowns today!! Champagne while icing was in order. #iceicebaby #marleydaps #crosscountry #champagne #eventing #eventersofinstagram A photo posted by Emma James (@emrae9) on Feb 4, 2017 at 6:20pm PST

#MarleyDaps killin it today at the preliminary! Big, fun course and she ate it up! #GalwayDowns #eventersofinstagram #eventing #crosscountry A photo posted by Emma James (@emrae9) on Feb 4, 2017 at 8:27pm PST

Perfect weather, perfect horse ❤️ A photo posted by Jen O’Brien (@jenn_obrienn) on Feb 4, 2017 at 2:20pm PST

And boom we’re done! Cheers to a full weekend of sunshine, wine, and horses! A photo posted by Rebecca Bird Mortensen (@beckybuckwyld) on Feb 5, 2017 at 12:38pm PST

A perfect day in SoCal for horse play A photo posted by Lindsey Jean (@sportsbrasandspice) on Feb 4, 2017 at 2:42pm PST

Candy and I finished 7th! What a good unicorn! And thanks to my coach Taren Hoffos and all of my friends (and hubby) who cheered us on! #galwaydowns #eventing # A photo posted by AB (@pineapple_lyss) on Feb 5, 2017 at 2:06pm PST

From coast to coast, we love seeing the continued support for Lee Lee Jones as she recovers from a traumatic brain injury.