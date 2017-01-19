Graeme Thom Named New Zealand High Performance Manager

We have big news from the Kiwis this morning, as Graeme Thom has been named Equestrian Sports New Zealand high performance eventing manager. The announcement follows Erik Duvander’s departure as high performance coach last October after spending a decade in the role.

“I am extremely excited to be joining Eventing Team New Zealand,” Graeme said. “I have always admired the New Zealand teams that have done so well in the sport of eventing. What is particularly impressive is the high respect afforded the athletes both on and off the field of play. They certainly represent their nation well at every turn.”

The Canadian eventing team enjoyed many successes during the period with Graeme as chef d’equipe and David O’Connor as coach, including team silver at the 2010 Lexington World Equestrian Games and individual gold at the 2011 Guadalajara Pan American Games.

Sarah Dalziell-Clout, ESNZ high performance director, said she is excited to have someone of Graeme’s “caliber and experience” joining New Zealand’s eventing high performance team.

“His leadership and management skills combined with his understanding of the international eventing environment, particularly in North America, will be invaluable as we head into the all-important World Equestrian Games in Tryon next year.”

EN readers know Graeme well, as he was frequently bombarded for interviews in the early days of the site (sorry about that, Graeme). He is also well known on EN for having the best hair in North American eventing, a title we know he will proudly take forward in his new role with New Zealand.

Congratulations to Graeme, and best of luck with the Kiwis!

