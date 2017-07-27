Great Britain Announces Team for European Championships

The FEI European Championships at Stzregom in Poland are quickly approaching on Aug. 17-20, and Great Britain’s highly anticipated team announcement came this morning! Congratulations to:

• Rosalind Canter, 31, based in Lincolnshire, with Caroline Moore’s and her own Allstar B, a 12-year-old KWPN gelding (Ephebe For Ever X Narenca B, by Ekstein)

• Tina Cook, 46, based in West Sussex, with Elisabeth Murdoch and Keith Tyson’s Billy The Red, a 10-year-old Baden-Württemberg gelding (Balou du Rouet X FBW Simply Red, by Stan The Man xx)

• Piggy French, 36, based in Leicestershire, with Jayne McGivern’s Quarrycrest Echo, a 10-year-old Irish Sport Horse gelding (Clover Echo X Royal China, by Cavalier Royale)

• Gemma Tattersall, 32, based in West Sussex, with the Pebbles Syndicate’s Quicklook V, a 12-year-old Anglo European mare (Urkel X Unabresse M, by Quick Star)

• Oliver Townend, 34, based in Shropshire, with Angela Hislop’s Cooley SRS, a 10-year-old Irish Sport Horse gelding (Ramiro B X Ballynattin Pride, by Kiltealy Spring)

• Nicola Wilson, 40, based in North Yorkshire, with James and Jo Lambert’s Bulana, an 11-year-old KWPN mare (Tygo X Sulana, by Furore)



Sarah Cohen and Treason were named first reserve, with Alex Bragg and Zagreb as second reserve. The final team of four combinations and two individuals will be announced at Strzegom. Click here to read the full announcement.

Our friends at Horse & Hound have a full list of all the Europeans teams that have been named so far (France, Germany, Great Britain, Italy, Sweden). Click here to see the teams.

As a reminder, Jonty Evans and Cooley Rorkes Drift are expected to represent Ireland at the Europeans if he can raise the funds needed to keep the horse from being sold. You can support Jonty’s crowdfunding campaign at jontyandart.com.

