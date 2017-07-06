Hannah Sue Burnett, Lauren Kieffer to Compete as Individuals in Aachen CICO3*

US Equestrian has announced that two American eventers will compete as individuals at the 2017 World Equestrian Festival CHIO Aachen.

Hannah Sue Burnett (The Plains, Va.) with Jacqueline Mars’ RF Demeter, a 2002 Oldenburg mare

Lauren Kieffer (Middleburg, Va.) with Team Rebecca, LLC’s Veronica, a 2002 Dutch Warmblood mare

Both riders are stationed in the UK this summer, and we look forward to cheering them on at Aachen!

CHIO Aachen, held July 14-23 in Aachen, Germany, is a five-discipline competition. A group of 18 athletes will represent the U.S. including full teams for the FEI Nations Cup show jumping and dressage divisions. In addition to our two eventers, two additional dressage athlete-and-horse combinations, four vaulters, and one four-in-hand combined driver will contest individual competition.

Aachen CICO3* eventing takes place July 21-22, with dressage and show jumping on Friday followed by cross country on Saturday. Visit the website here.

[US Equestrian Declares Contingent for World Equestrian Festival CHIO Aachen]