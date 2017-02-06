‘Hardcore Spider Monkey’ Woodge Fulton Comes Out on Top in Wellington

“Like a hardcore spider monkey” is the phrase EN eyewitness Kate Samuels used to describe Woodge Fulton’s save-of-the-day at the $100,000 Land Rover Wellington Eventing Showcase. When Captain Jack tipped the top of fence 6 the situation looked grim, but through a feat of athleticism and sheer grit Woodge managed to keep the horse between herself and the ground.

Way to stick it, Woodge!!! #spidermonkey Posted by Dana Merrill on Saturday, February 4, 2017

The pair rallied and made short work of the rest of the course. Here they are jumping through the VIP tent:

Cross country for the 2017 $100,000 Land Rover Wellington Eventing Showcase is ON! Watch live now: http://bit.ly/2jLMh2E #LREventingShowcase #EventingShowcase #LandRover #AboveAndBeyond Posted by Palm Beach International Equestrian Center on Saturday, February 4, 2017

They ended up finishing clear with time and — most importantly — a big grin. Woodge’s mental and physical tenacity impressed us all, including John Nunn from Bit of Britain, who offered her a sponsorship! It just goes to show that anything can happen when you refuse to give up and just keep kicking!

Well-played, Woodge. Go Eventing!

