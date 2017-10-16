Hawley Bennett-Awad Withdraws Jollybo from Pau CCI****

The entry list for Les Etoiles de Pau CCI4* went live last week, with four North American combinations set to contest. A withdrawal today brings that number down to three.

In a statement on her Facebook page this evening, Canada’s Hawley Bennett-Awad announced that she won’t be contesting the French CCI4* with Jollybo next week.

“On Saturday I learned from the airline that Jollybo would be the only horse on her pallet, and as a result I would have to pay for the whole pallet one way – an incredibly high cost,” she explained, pointing out that the trip to Pau would cost $12,000, not including the flight home, nor expenses incurred while in France.

“I am beyond disappointed, but at this time, there is no way I can justify spending that much one way,” she said. Her journey to Pau with the 13-year-old syndicate-owned mare, who was 12th at Kentucky and 3rd in the Rebecca Farm CIC3* this year, was to be realised with the help of various supporters and well-wishers through Hawley’s fundraising efforts this season.

“I am so thankful for everyone’s help and support,” said Hawley. “I am not sure what I am going to do with my sound, fit pony this fall. I need to make a decision to either run at Galway or be done and focus on Kentucky in the spring. Either way, ALL the money raised and donated for Jollybo has been put into her Jollybo bank account and will only be used towards getting to Kentucky and the World Equestrian Games in 2018! I hope everyone that bought t-shirts will come to Rolex and WEG and still support my perfect pony and me.”

