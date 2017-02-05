Helmet Cam Alert! Ride Around the #WellingtonShowcase With Elisa Wallace

“Alright baby, you ready? It’s fun time, buddy!” were Elisa Wallace’s words to Simply Priceless, aka Johnny, before they left the start box at the 2017 $100,000 Land Rover Wellington Eventing Showcase. They rocked and rolled around Capt. Mark Phillips’ technical course, turning in a clear round and one of the fastest rides of the day with only 3.6 time for an 18th place finish.

