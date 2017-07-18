Help Get Woodge Fulton and Captain Jack to Burghley!

Woodge Fulton and Captain Jack are perfect Burghley contenders. Woodge, age 21, and the 14-year-old OTTB possess the guns-blazing gutsiness it takes to get around the iconic British event’s massive cross country track, and after their successful four-star debut at Kentucky they’re on a roll and ready to take the next step.

Let’s help get them to the other side of the pond! The Fulton family’s Full Moon Farm in Finksburg, Md., is hosting a Derby X Show on Sunday, July 30, to help raise the funds for their journey.

The Derby X, featuring jumps from Starter to Training level heights, is a great opportunity to get any horse a bit of mileage. It’s a “you pick it” type course, with three or four height options for each fence. The course starts over five to eight show jumps before heading out to pick up six to eight cross country fences, including the water jump.

Green horse? No problem. Have up to five refusals at a jump before you need to pick another one. Your horse need a buddy? Bring a friend to get a lead! Think you will be lonely? Bring a bunch of friends!

Prizes will be given for categories like “Best Use of Aloha Wear,” “Best Super Hero Costume,” “Cutest Pair,” “Ugliest Pair,” “Largest Group,” etc. “You get the idea,” reads the flyer. “All for fun and to get the kid and the horse to England!”

The entry fee is $100 per horse/rider, with extra rides per horse and rider only $10. Prepaid entries get to pick their start time! First come first reserved! Click here to enter.

In addition to the competition, the event will feature a silent auction, food, drink, a 50/50 raffle and … a kissing booth with Ricky Bobby?

Love it.

Can’t make it, but still want to help Woodge and Captain Jack? You can make a tax deductible donation through the American Horse Trials Foundation. Call Jodi at 301-856-3064 to find out how.

Go Woodge and Captain Jack. Go Eventing!