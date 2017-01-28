Horse and Rider Pairs for $100,000 Land Rover Wellington Eventing Showcase Announced

The list of horse and rider combinations who will contest the $100,000 Land Rover Wellington Eventing Showcase next weekend at Palm Beach International Equestrian Center has just been announced. In total, 38 pairs will compete for the grand prize, including several visitors from other federations.
The entries are as follows:
Angela Bowles (USA) – Bliss III
Angela Bowles (USA) – Novelle
Jennie Brannigan (USA) – Cambalda
Jennie Brannigan (USA) – Catalina
Hannah Sue Burnett (USA) – Harbour Pilot
Hannah Sue Burnett (USA) – Under Suspection
Buck Davidson (USA) – Carlevo
Buck Davidson (USA) – Petite Flower
William Fox-Pitt (GBR) – Steady Eddie
Clayton Fredericks (AUS) – Houdini
Clayton Fredericks (AUS) – Foreign Affair
Savannah Fulton (USA) – Captain Jack
Liz Halliday-Sharp (USA) – Fernhill By Night
Liz Halliday-Sharp (USA) -Deniro Z
Dan Jocelyn (NZL) – Cruising Guy
Dan Jocelyn (NZL) – Dukes UP
Sara Kozumplik-Murphy (USA) – Ruben D’Yseiux
Marilyn Little (USA) – RF Demeter
Marilyn Little (USA) – RF Scandalous
Kylie Lyman (USA) – Lup the Loop
Kylie Lyman (USA) – Da Vinci Code
Boyd Martin (USA) – Long Island T
Boyd Martin (USA) – Welcome Shadow
Joe Meyer (NZL) – Clip Clop
Joe Meyer (NZL) – South Paw
Doug Payne (USA) – Lysander
Doug Payne (USA) – Vandiver
Holly Payne-Caravella (USA) – Never Outfoxed
Colleen Rutledge (USA) – Escot 6
Kim Severson (USA) – Cooley Cross Border
Allison Springer (USA) – Arthur
Erin Sylvester (USA) – Mettraise
Erin Sylvester (USA) – Paddy the Caddy
Mark Todd (NZL) – Devil Munchkin
Mark Todd (NZL) – L’Alezane
Elisa Wallace (USA) – Simply Priceless
Ryan Wood (AUS) – Fernhill Classic
Ryan Wood (AUS) – Powell
Notably, we will see William Fox-Pitt and Sir Mark Todd competing in Wellington for the first time aboard catch rides. William Fox-Pitt will pilot Steady Eddie out of Boyd Martin’s string while Mark Todd will ride two horses: Sable Giesler’s Devil Munchkin and The L’Alezane Syndicate’s L’Alezane, one of Sara Kozumplik Murphy’s rides.
Other exciting entries include New Zealand’s Dan Jocelyn, returning for a second go at the Showcase aboard Cruising Guy, who you may recall just won the Indoor Eventing at the Royal Winter Fair with Michael Jung, as well as Alexander O’Neal’s Dukes Up.
We will see riders from the U.S., Great Britain, Australia, Great Britain and New Zealand next weekend in what should be an exciting competition in Wellington. EN will be live on the scenes for this event, so keep it locked right here for much more!