Horse and Rider Pairs for $100,000 Land Rover Wellington Eventing Showcase Announced

The list of horse and rider combinations who will contest the $100,000 Land Rover Wellington Eventing Showcase next weekend at Palm Beach International Equestrian Center has just been announced. In total, 38 pairs will compete for the grand prize, including several visitors from other federations.

The entries are as follows:

Angela Bowles (USA) – Bliss III

Angela Bowles (USA) – Novelle

Jennie Brannigan (USA) – Cambalda

Jennie Brannigan (USA) – Catalina

Hannah Sue Burnett (USA) – Harbour Pilot

Hannah Sue Burnett (USA) – Under Suspection

Buck Davidson (USA) – Carlevo

Buck Davidson (USA) – Petite Flower

William Fox-Pitt (GBR) – Steady Eddie

Clayton Fredericks (AUS) – Houdini

Clayton Fredericks (AUS) – Foreign Affair

Savannah Fulton (USA) – Captain Jack

Liz Halliday-Sharp (USA) – Fernhill By Night

Liz Halliday-Sharp (USA) -Deniro Z

Dan Jocelyn (NZL) – Cruising Guy

Dan Jocelyn (NZL) – Dukes UP

Sara Kozumplik-Murphy (USA) – Ruben D’Yseiux

Marilyn Little (USA) – RF Demeter

Marilyn Little (USA) – RF Scandalous

Kylie Lyman (USA) – Lup the Loop

Kylie Lyman (USA) – Da Vinci Code

Boyd Martin (USA) – Long Island T

Boyd Martin (USA) – Welcome Shadow

Joe Meyer (NZL) – Clip Clop

Joe Meyer (NZL) – South Paw

Doug Payne (USA) – Lysander

Doug Payne (USA) – Vandiver

Holly Payne-Caravella (USA) – Never Outfoxed

Colleen Rutledge (USA) – Escot 6

Kim Severson (USA) – Cooley Cross Border

Allison Springer (USA) – Arthur

Erin Sylvester (USA) – Mettraise

Erin Sylvester (USA) – Paddy the Caddy

Mark Todd (NZL) – Devil Munchkin

Mark Todd (NZL) – L’Alezane

Elisa Wallace (USA) – Simply Priceless

Ryan Wood (AUS) – Fernhill Classic

Ryan Wood (AUS) – Powell

Notably, we will see William Fox-Pitt and Sir Mark Todd competing in Wellington for the first time aboard catch rides. William Fox-Pitt will pilot Steady Eddie out of Boyd Martin’s string while Mark Todd will ride two horses: Sable Giesler’s Devil Munchkin and The L’Alezane Syndicate’s L’Alezane, one of Sara Kozumplik Murphy’s rides.

Other exciting entries include New Zealand’s Dan Jocelyn, returning for a second go at the Showcase aboard Cruising Guy, who you may recall just won the Indoor Eventing at the Royal Winter Fair with Michael Jung, as well as Alexander O’Neal’s Dukes Up.

We will see riders from the U.S., Great Britain, Australia, Great Britain and New Zealand next weekend in what should be an exciting competition in Wellington. EN will be live on the scenes for this event, so keep it locked right here for much more!