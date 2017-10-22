How to Adopt Your New Mustang Event Prospect

We love Mustang success stories here at EN. Trainability, intelligence, toughness, versatility, heart … they’re the total package, and if you can get your hands on a good one they’ll give you everything they’ve got. The next Hwin is out there, just waiting to be discovered!

So cool.

Check out the Mustang Sport Horses & Ponies Facebook page to see what equestrians from around the country are up to with their adopted mounts.

Love this recent photo from Utah eventer Meghan de Bruijn:

Thinking about taking the plunge? The Bureau of Land Management is preparing to hold its October Internet Adoption/Sale, featuring Mustangs available from Honor Farm, WY; Mantle Ranch, WY; Burns, OR; Palomino Valley, NV; Fallon, NV; Florence, AZ; Delta, UT; and Ewing, IL. Optional Eastern pickups are Ewing, IL (by appt); Ocala, FL (Jan 26) and Lebanon, TN (Feb 16).

Check out a gallery of the available Mustangs here. I have a serious crush on this 6-year-old, 15-hand mare in Hines, OR. Her face is so pretty …

… and how about her spring-loaded trot?

The auction runs Oct. 31 and through Nov. 14, and applications must be submitted between Oct. 23 until Nov. 10. You may submit a maximum proxy bid of $2,000 over the current bid.

Learn more by visiting the BLM Adopt-a-Horse page here.