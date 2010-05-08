Jersey CCI2* XC results

Links:
(1) Dressage leader James Alliston of Great Britain picked up a stop at fence 5–which was steep angled turning coop combination.
(2) Jennie Brannigan and Cambala jumped a bold and clear round to take the lead.
(3) There were 5 double clear two-star rounds.
(4) Overall, the two-star course rode pretty straightforward, with only 4 rides out of 14 starters having any issues.
(5) Lindsay Solorzano popped off Enchantez late on the course, but both were fine.
(6) CCI3* XC begins at 12:10 EST
