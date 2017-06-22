Justine Dutton Added to British Nations Cup Team at Great Meadow

Two horses originally named to the British Nations Cup team for Great Meadow — Mulrys Error, ridden by Ben Hobday, and Talent, ridden by James Somerville — have acquired minor injuries, necessitating substitutions.

They will be replaced by two reserves: American based British rider Justine Dutton with Jak My Style, owned by Kathleen Cuca and the rider, and Emily Llewellyn with Emirati Nightsky, owned by Camilla Harries. Congrats, Justine!

Justine represented Great Britain’s Nations Cup team at Great Meadow in 2016 as well, riding Huck Finn.

She and Emily will join Matthew Heath and his own and Hazel Livesey’s One of a Kind II and Nicky Roncoroni with Lorna McWilliam and Janey Roncoroni’s Watts Burn on the squad.

Canada has announced its Nations Cup team yesterday — we reported on that here. Click here to view the full entry list.

With three events in the series now completed, Great Britain currently hold first place in the overall standings with 270 points following a second place finish at all three competitions. Team USA is tied for fourth place on 80 points with Ireland and Sweden. Click here to view the series leaderboard.

The competition at Great Meadow begins Friday, July 7 with the first horse inspection at 10 a.m. EST and dressage starting at 5 p.m. EST. Dressage will resume Saturday, July 8 at 8 a.m. EST, with show jumping at 5 p.m. EST. Cross country starts at 9:30 a.m. EST Sunday, July 9.

Tickets for Great Meadow are available for sale at this link.

