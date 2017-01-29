Kathleen Murray and Ballynoe Castle RM Strut Their Stuff at Rocking Horse

Thanks to our friend The Horse Pesterer, we can now watch the official debut of Kathleen Murray and Ballynoe Castle RM, who will be competing together in Ocala in anticipation of Reggie’s last hurrah in his retirement ceremony at Rolex this spring.

Heading into cross country today, Kathleen and Carl and Cassie Segal’s Reggie lead their Training Rider division on a score of 28.3 after adding a double clear show jumping round to their weekend.

We’ll be refreshing scores on Event Entries all day to find out the end result of this dynamic duo’s first event together, and we know Kathleen is in the capable hands of coach and this weekend’s groom Buck Davidson.

Go Reggie!