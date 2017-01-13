Kentucky Horse Park Withdraws Bid for 2022 World Equestrian Games

The Kentucky Horse Park Commission has voted to withdraw from consideration to host the 2022 FEI World Equestrian Games, a press released stated today. The Horse Park was up against Slovakia’s Samorin venue as the primary candidates for the Games. Had Kentucky Horse Park won the bid, it would have marked the return of WEG to Kentucky, which also played host in 2010.

Members of the Kentucky Horse Park Commission expressed concerns regarding potential conflicts with the long-term goals for the Horse Park as factors in their decision.

“We are committed to being good stewards of the Kentucky Horse Park,” Tandy Patrick, chair of the Kentucky Horse Park Commission, said in the press release. “We do not think it would be economically feasible for the park to host the 2022 games.”

With the withdrawal of the U.S.’ only bid for the 2022 Games, that leaves Samorin, Slovakia as the only official bidder. It remains to be seen whether or not the bid process will be reopened by the FEI. We will post more updates on this story as it develops. For the full press release, click here.