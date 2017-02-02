Kicking Off 2017 at Loch Moy Farm

The fun continues at Loch Moy Farm in Adamstown, Maryland with the first event of 2017. Nearly 100 riders jumped through the three rings, tackling show jumps, cross country fences, ditches and banks at the Winter Cross Derby on Jan. 21. Read on for a few of the many highlights from the day.

Maryland eventer Monica Fiss of Windswept Stables ran the course on three horses. She picked up an exciting win with newly minted training horse Old Fashioned Love Song, better known as “Tractor.”

According to Monica, “’Tractor is an oversized Thoroughbred who would rather be a lawn mower than a racehorse.” He seems to have found his calling as an event horse!

Chakra De La Née, a 6-year-old Zweibrucker, cruised around the Preliminary, finishing in first place with Aurelie Vilmer. Later in the afternoon, Aurelie’s husband Thomas took the reins and piloted Chakra De La Née through the Beginner Novice.

After picking a stop at the Weldon wall, Thomas noted, “My wife makes it look so easy!”

With the option to school the course before competing, the Loch Moy Farm Cross Derbies are opportunities for horses and riders to tackle new levels.

One such pair was Katherine Acosta riding Harley Davidson, an 8-year-old Halflinger owned by Destination Eventing. The sight of the Haflinger schooling the fences prior to his round made all spectators smile. At just 13.2 hands with short legs, Harley Davidson proved that size does not matter by charging around his first Beginner Novice with ease.

In addition to competing, the Vilmers and Katherine are dedicated volunteers at the Maryland Horse Trials. Volunteers make eventing possible, and signing up have never been easier. Pick assignments and track hours at eventingvolunteers.com!

The all-weather rings will remain open for schooling through March.

Due to popular demand, Loch Moy Farm has added a two-day Spring Derby Cross on March 11 and 12. This event will be an excellent outing for those gearing up for the season with the addition of dressage Tests and fix-a-tests. Online entry available via EventClinics.com.