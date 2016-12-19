Let’s Discuss: What Complementary Healing Modalities Do You Use?

Eventers will move heaven and earth to keep our horses happy and performing at their best. And many of us have discovered that incorporating complementary/alternative healing modalities into our horse’s regimens goes a long way toward that end.

Acupuncture, massage, chiropractic … my pony Princess, who is basically a princess, gets them all on an as-often-as-my-bank-account allows basis. It’s hard not to be a little envious, as my own soundness regimen is based on an economy-size bottle of ibuprofen and box wine. “You ought to set a table up in here for owners, like they do for couple’s massage,” I told the acupuncturist during our last visit.

This week’s question: What complementary/alternative healing modalities have you found to be most useful for YOUR horses? Discuss amongst yourselves in the comments!