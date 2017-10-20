Long Live the Long Format: Waredaca Three-Day First Horse Inspection Snapshots

Waredaca’s October horse trials is a popular fall destination for eventers who still long to gallop steeplechase, trot roads and tracks, and experience the thrill of the classic long-format.

The event hosts a Novice Three-Day and Training Three-Day alongside their Beginner Novice through Preliminary Horse Trials. It is a week full of fun, education and horsemanship.

A special Sportsmanship Award will be given this year in honor of the late Jim Baker, who passed away unexpectedly last spring. Jim was an active volunteer and strong supporter of Area II Adult Riders.

The Classic Three-Day begins of course with the first horse inspection. Check out some of the well turned out pairs in the photo gallery below, courtesy of Hannah Rosenberg and Waredaca.

Leading the Training Three-Day after today’s dressage is Margaret Myers and Sonja Twiford’s 11-year-old Thoroughbred Paint gelding, Arikara, on a score of 28.6. At the top of the Novice Three-Day leaderboard is Kathleen Cannon and her 9-year-old Thoroughbred gelding, Tribal Prospect, on an impressive 26.4.

Click here for full three-day results.

