Meet Central Kentucky Riding for Hope, Official Charity of #RK3DE 2017

In addition to showcasing top international eventing talent, the Rolex Kentucky Three-Day event is committed to showing love to charities that support equine organizations and serve the local community.

This year’s official charity, Central Kentucky Riding for Hope, is more “local” than ever. Based in the Kentucky Horse Park, Equestrians Events, Inc., producer of Rolex Kentucky, selected the 35-year-old non-profit on the basis of its strong mission: to improve the quality of life and the health of children and adults with special physical, cognitive, emotional and social needs through therapeutic activities with the horse.

EN recently had the opportunity to speak with Pat Kline, Executive Director of CKRH, about its values and what it means to be chosen as Rolex Kentucky’s official charity:

EN: CKRH is located on site at the Kentucky Horse Park. What is is like to be in that setting?

PK: Our location inside the Kentucky Horse Park has given our program an added dimension that goes back to our inception in 1981. The power of the horse surrounds us daily in many different formats. The environment is rich for our educational endeavors, inspiration abounds from the competitions and the tranquility of our particular setting provides the safe feeling necessary for achievement.

EN: Does this make it special to you that you have been selected as this year’s Rolex charity?

PK: It is very special to us because of our long history with Rolex. Our organizations were neighbors for several years when CKRH was located in the black tobacco barn. Rolex and the Kentucky Horse Park have always supported our program. To be named the Official Charity for the 2017 Rolex here at the Kentucky Horse Park is a great honor. It will give awareness to the wide variety of services provided by our program. And, CKRH will be able to share the “magic” of the horse-human interaction and the difference it can make in changing lives.

EN: What does Rolex mean to CKRH?

PK: Rolex represents a world class event to us. It gives horses, riders and the equine community a chance to shine even brighter. The level of the competition is both educational and inspiring.

EN: What are CKRH’s goals for 2017?

PK: CKRH finished construction of our state-of-the-art facility in 2012. Thanks to many generous donors the facility is now debt free as of last year. For 2017, our number one goal is to kick-off an endowment to make sure this wonderful program will survive into the future. CKRH relies greatly on our community for donations. While we will always need and appreciate that support, an endowment is paramount for future sustainability.

EN: How can people help support CKRH?

PK: There are many different ways to help CKRH. First, monetary donations are the backbone of our funding sources. Contributions can be made through www.ckrh.org or mailed to us at P.O. Box 13155, Lexington, KY 40583. Planned Giving offers many ways to ensure that your legacy enables future generations to benefit from our services. Contact Pat or Jessica at 859-231-7066 for additional information.

The gift of time is also very valuable at CKRH! If you live locally, come join our more than 500 volunteers who make our program happen daily. Or consider making a tax deductible donation of tack or equipment. A Wish List of our most needed items can be found at www.ckrh.org.

Go Eventing!