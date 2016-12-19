Monday News and Notes from Fleeceworks

I love today’s lead photo, but this morning’s story is a sad one. The Pelis family of Northern Creek Farm in Hadley, MA lost their home to a fire last weekend. The family has been at the property for over 20 years, and while the barns, fields and 19 horses on the property were spared, they lost all their possessions and a beloved cat.

Family friend Caroline Daly told EN that the Pelis Family has been involved with the Area I horse and eventing communities for nearly 30 years. Their Northern Creek Farm is a boarding and lesson facility and was the longtime home of the Swift River Pony Club of Central New England Region. “Northern Creek Farm, as well as Elizabeth, Judy, and the entire Pelis family, has welcomed everyone who has come their way with open arms for years,” Caroline said. “This is an absolutely tragic event to endure, and this is one of the most difficult times of the year for such a thing to happen.”

The local horse community has offered aid for barn chores, winter gear for the family, and even some work to ensure the barns have electricity and water. A friend of the family and former boarder, Gwen, has set up a fund to help the family get on their feet again as it will be some time before they are able to re-build. If you can help the Pelis family in their time of need, please click here.

Monday News and Notes:

The USEA ICP, YEH and FEH programs have teamed up for the ultimate educational opportunity in sunny Florida this February. With Chris Burton, Chris Ryan and Leslie Law as featured clinicians, you definitely want to head South for this clinic. The USEA has released a basic schedule and bios of all six instructors. [Learn more]

Much of the country has suffered from drought this year which has left many horse owners staring at dirt lots instead of lush pastures while also facing the stresses of a hay shortage. Luckily there are fiber alternatives to help stretch or replace hay or pasture access. [The Horse]

The Horse Nation crew is at it again with their holiday horse carols. Don’t miss the delightful reminisces of the “12 Daze of Christmas” or the rider relateable laments from “O Come All Ye Horse Poor.” [Join HN for a week of caroling]

It’s hunting season (horse people will know I’m talking about field hunting). I’ve a got a youngster I’m hoping to event and hunt next year so I’m doing all I can to brush up on hunting etiquette. Here’s a great list of tips to help you win friends in the hunt field. [9 ways to impress in the hunting field]

Monday Video: