Monday News and Notes from Fleeceworks

While eyes were on the $100,000 Land Rover Wellington Eventing Showcase this weekend, some of our event riders were working on their dressage moves at the USEF/USDF Jubilee Dressage show hosted by Southeast Horse Shows at the Florida Horse Park. Clark Montgomery and the incredible Loughan Glen won the FEI Test of Choice, earning a 24.0 in the 3*A test. In Sunday’s FEI Test of Choice, Eventing 25 rider Cornelia Dorr and Louis M put in banner performances, scoring a 22 in 2*A Test and a 27 in 2*B. Laine Ashker was also competing with one of her dressage horses, Santiago del Escarvido, in Intermediare I, earning second with a 67.895. Full results will be available here. Well done, eventers and thanks Beth Davidson for the tip!

U.S. Weekend Action:

Wellington Eventing Showcase: Final Scores, EN’s Coverage, Live Stream, EN’s Instagram

Stable View Winter H.T. [Website] [Results]

Poplar Place Farm February H.T. [Website] [Results]

Sporting Days Farm H.T. [Website] [Results]

Galway Downs Winter H.T. [Website] [Results]

Wed 2/8 Full Gallop Farm February H.T. [Website] [Live Scoring]

Monday News and Notes:

There’s no doubt that sympathy towards a horse’s way of thinking can be helpful when it comes to training and communicating with your horse (and sometimes predicting whether they are likely to spook at certain things and how dramatic it will be). Researchers weigh in an equine’s learning process and how we can adjust our training methods and behavior for a happier, more ethical relationship. [Thinking Like a Horse]

I’ve heard some good stories about hunt ball adventures but this one just might top them all. A couple of ladies in evening gowns were on the way home from a hunt ball early in the morning when they came upon a loose horse wearing tack and then found its unconscious rider. They called an ambulance, covered her up for warmth and, of course, posed for a photo (with permission). Thankfully horse and rider are okay. [Ladies in ball gowns to the rescue]

Early in my journalism career and at one of my first trips to Rolex, I had the opportunity to talk to Mark Todd (I just wanted his autograph to be honest) and completely chickened out. I don’t get star struck very often, but he is literally known as The Master and was one of my childhood super heroes. My friend and fellow journalist Lindsay Berreth, however, is not a chicken. She caught up with Toddy at the Wellington Eventing Showcase to learn about the strategy of catch riding and his thoughts on the event. [Ringside Chat: Mark Todd]

Monday Video: Check out the Transylvania University Eventing Team in action!