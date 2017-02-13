Monday News and Notes from Fleeceworks

As the day wore on on Saturday every person on the grounds at Pine Top HT in Georgia slowly peeled off layers as the temperatures fluctuated 30 degrees from morning to late afternoon. And suddenly we’re all in short sleeves in February, but we weren’t complaining. The conditions were absolutely perfect for the horses, and lest we forget the time we faced frozen water complexes and dressage in 20 degree weather. If the above photo is any indication, eventers everywhere are enjoying sunshine and play time between winter storms and being stuck in the indoor.

U.S. Weekend Action:

Monday News and Notes:

USEA Area IV does an online auction every year to raise funds for the Area programs. The money raised will support Adult Rider and Young Rider programs, educational opportunities, year-end awards and ATC/AEC participation. Items include everything from USEA Event entries to Boyd Martin cross country boots and an RNS video! The auction ends at 8:00 p.m. CST on February 18. [Click here to bid!]

More than 600 horses competed at the Ocala Winter II HT Presented by Brian Cox Farm Team this weekend, which is reported to be the most since the event began in 2009. From participating team riders to welcoming first timers, Florida eventing is trending bigtime and the local media is getting on board to cover Florida’s eventing scene. [Three Skills, One Trend]

Emerging Athlete Coach Leslie Law taught at three separate training sessions for the Eventing 18 and 25 Developing Riders over the winter. Focusing on the basics and training principles, Leslie also built upon the skills of each rider through individualized sessions on the flat and over fences. The riders also heard lectures on equine fitness and nutrition, anatomy and more. The future is looking bright for these rising stars! [Emerging Athlete Training Program Sets Rising Talent Up for Success]

The Heart of the Carolinas Three-Day Event has added Young Horse divisions to its already stacked event schedule the first week of May. Known for its dedication to the Classic long format, HOTC has consistently offered more levels and tests each year and will host USEA Future Event Horse and Young Event Horse divisions for the first time in 2017. Young Horse classes will run on Thursday, May 4 so YEH horses can also compete in the horse trials on the weekend. A standalone FEH/YEH show is also planned for this summer. [Young Horse Divisions Added to 2017 HOTC]

The fourth year of the Burgham International Horse Trials in Northumberland will be a celebration of the horse. With a CIC3* bringing in Britain’s best, Burgham will also offer a CIC* for the first time. The July competition will feature affiliated showjumping classes and Dubarry Burghley Young Event Horse qualifiers in addition to the horse trials. Burgham’s official charity for 2017 is Daft As A Brush Cancer Patient Care, a local charity which provides transport free of charge for those undergoing treatment for cancer. [Burgham: What’s On in 2017]

Monday Video: Eventing gold medalist Tad Coffin demonstrates the effects of a saddle with an electromagnetic field on a back-sore lesson pony.