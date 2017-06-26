Monday News and Notes from Fleeceworks

Kaylen Wood has been riding at Inavale Farm in Philomath, Oregon since she was a girl. Now grown, she’s sharing that joy with her 10-week-old baby, who is learning the importance of volunteerism early in life and helping out at the start box during this weekend’s event.

On another note, today is a big day. Today is not just National Chocolate Pudding Day, which is fairly fabulous on its own, it’s also National Tropical Cocktail Day AND National Canoe Day. And you know what that means. A leisurely float in a canoe sipping a piña colada and enjoying a chocolate Snack Pack makes for a darn good summer day.

U.S. Weekend Action:

Monday News and Notes:

Tryon Riding and Hunt Club needs volunteers for its 42nd annual horse trials taking place at FENCE in Landrum, SC October 21-22. They are looking for general help, hospitality, dressage, show jumping and cross country volunteers. For more information and to sign up, please contact Terry Lynch, [email protected]

Tryon Riding and Hunt Club will also be hosting an intercollegiate challenge for the first time during the fall horse trials. FENCE runs a very popular collegiate challenge at the April horse trials and the organizer is excited to be adding a collegiate challenge to the October event schedule as well, with special prizes given to the each member of the winning team! Tell your friends and check the Omnibus for more information.

There’s polo, and then there’s Gladiator Polo, the brainchild of Tryon Equestrian Partners’ Mark Bellissimo. Introducing the fast-paced, six-player arena polo concept in Wellington, FL, Mark has brought the game to the Tryon International Equestrian Center in Tryon, SC. The first Gladiator Polo game at the 2018 WEG venue was held on Saturday night with over 10,000 fans turning out to watch and cheer for Team Charlotte versus Team Greenville. [Inaugural Showcase of Gladiator Polo Brings Out Record Crowd to TIEC]

Laura Graves, Olivia LaGoy-Weltz, Kasey Perry-Glass and Dawn White-O’Connor rode to team gold for the Dutta Corp. U.S. Dressage team at the FEI Nations Cup CDIO5* Rotterdam, taking a narrow lead in the 2017 FEI Dressage Nations Cup Series. It was a competition full of ups and downs for Team USA, with an unfortunate elimination contrasting personal bests. [U.S. Dressage Team Claims Gold at Rotterdam]

After a nearly 20 year hiatus, the Mars Essex Horse Trials was resurrected at the Moorland Farm in Far Hills, New Jersey. According to local media reports, several thousand spectators turned out to watch a couple hundred horses compete, enjoy the vendors, children’s activities center, farmers market and car show. [Essex Horse Trials Returns to Somerset County]

“Summer sores” are a seasonal skin condition caused by the larvae of an internal parasite. The angry, red lesions may appear on a horse’s lips, eyes, legs, and sheath. Unless you have a particularly strong stomach, I would not recommend Googling this condition. Suffice to say that small, itchy sores can quickly become large, horrifying wounds. So don’t delay in calling your vet. [Summer Sores]

Monday Video: Buck Davidson and Victor BZ, winners of the Open Preliminary division at Essex.