Monday News and Notes from Fleeceworks

While all eyes were on Great Meadow International this weekend, there was plenty of activity elsewhere in the eventing nation. Area III Champions were crowned down at Chattahoochee Hills where Julie Richards earned multiple titles at Preliminary and Training level. Up in Maryland, Lainey Ashker picked up a couple wins with greenies at Novice and Beginner Novice, including a win with DeBakey, who became internet famous (and totally won our hearts) early in his career thanks to his unique attempt at dropping off a bank. Pro or ammy, Beginner Novice or Great Meadow, there’s no better way to spend a weekend!

Hydrate. Hydrate. Hydrate. The mantra of summer. But as they say, we can lead the horses to water but we can’t make them drink, and not drinking is not an option for athletes like ours. Here are 12 tips for keeping your horse well fueled with H2O. [Horse Hydration FAQs]

When the gnats are flying in your eyes and ears and the mosquitoes manage to bite you through your britches, riding in the heat of summer is that much more annoying (doesn’t stop us though). However mosquitoes aren’t just pests, they are a health risk to your equine. Here are 4 tips to keeping those critters at bay. [Mosquito Prevention Tips]

Horseback riding is an activity that appeals to all ages of riders and is a sport in which age is rarely prohibitive. One 60-year-old gentleman who learned to ride less than a year ago is taking part in his first sanctioned competition as part of the Wobbleberry Challenge, which benefits the Willberry Wonder Pony Charity. [Grandfather to Make BE Debut]

Barely 1,000 purebred Knabstruppers exist in the world, but fans of the breed have good reason for their obsession. The Knabstrupper is beautiful, athletic, and every animal is unique in color. There are actually several Knabstruppers enjoying eventing! Here is a brief look at the history of the breed and other facts. [Spot the Difference]

