Monday News and Notes from Fleeceworks

While many eyes were on The Event at Rebecca Farm and The Nations Cup at Aachen, two four-star riders, Colleen Ruteledge and Allie Sacksen have been busy coaching students during the Pony Club Championships at the Kentucky Horse Park. While there, they made a quick trip over to the four-star cross country course to try and conjure up some good mojo for next year.

From Brian Rutledge: “So for the last two years Colleen and Allie Sacksen have had a rough time at Rolex or getting to Rolex so they decided it was time to appease the Kentucky gods and sacrifice libations in the Head of the Lake!”

Rebecca Farm: Website, Results, EN’s Coverage, EN’s Instagram

NAJYRC: Website, Results

Aachen CICO3*: Website, Results

USPC Eventing Championships: Results

Fitch’s Corner H.T. [Website] [Results]

Full Moon Farm H.T. [Website] [Results]

Silverwood Farm Summer H.T. [Website] [Results]

How did the Aachen CICO3* course ride? Oliver Townend said it rode “fantastically”, winner Ingrid Klimke was thrilled with Horseware Hale Bob’s performance out on cross county, and Michael Jung said La Biosthetique Sam FBW was focused. [“Aachen Is Somewhere We All Want to Be”: Ingrid Klimke, Michael Jung, Oliver Townend and More on Eventing at Aachen]

The FEI European Eventing Championships for Young Riders & Juniors also took place this weekend in Millstreet, Ireland. British rider Bubby Upton led wire-to-wire to take individual gold and the German team clinched gold for the Juniors. For the Young Riders, Germany’s Hanna Knuppel took home individual gold and her countrymen took home team gold as well. [‘I’m in a dream world’: Bubby Upton takes individual gold at junior Europeans — team win silver] [British girls fight hard for medal haul at YR Europeans]

Sugars and starches are an important part of our horse’s diet, though owners have become increasingly wary of them in commercial feeds. While it’s important to acknowledge the role they can play in muscle and metabolic disorders, it’s important to know that horses can’t thrive without them either. [Sugars and Starches: They’re Not All Bad!]

ICYMI, take a look back at some highlights from Day 4 of The Event at Rebecca Farm including the conclusion of the Novice and Training 3-Days and cross country day for the FEI divisions: